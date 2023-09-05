(Alliance News) - Olidata Spa announced Tuesday that it has won a contract from Enel Spa worth about EUR5.0 million through its subsidiary Sferanet.

The contract is for a digitization and document management solution, Olidata points out in a statement.

"The immediately operational framework agreement," the note reads, "gives us the opportunity to accompany one of the most important assets of our country for the next three years during this time of digital transition. With this solution, at the service of business and sustainable growth in support of the decision-making process, the Olidata group places itself even more at the forefront of the reference market."

Olidata's stock on Tuesday closed 1.3 percent in the red at EUR0.31 per share.

