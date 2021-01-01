OLIDATA : Press release pursuant to art. 114, comma 5, of the d. lgs. n. 58/98
Pievesestina di Cesena, December 31, 2020
Press Release
Press release prepared pursuant to art. 114, paragraph 5, of
Leg.Decree n. 58/98
Following a specific request by CONSOB made to Olidata S.p.A. (hereinafter also "the Company"), by letter dated 22 April 2010, pursuant to art. 114, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 and relative to the monthly publication of relevant information on the economic, equity and financial situation of the Company, the following is specified.
1. Net financial position of the Company highlighting the short-term components separately from the medium-long term ones.
The Company's net financial position on November 30, 2020, is negative by Euro 188 thousand and has remained substantially unchanged compared to October 31, 2020.
The Company announced on December 29, 2017, that, following the achievement of the full adhesion of the corporate creditors to the Restructuring Plan pursuant to art. 67, C.3, letter D) R.D. n. 267/1942, has completed the sale of the property located in Cesena (FC) Via Fossalta, 3055, to the Cesena industrial group Camac.
The financial resources deriving from the deed of divestment of the property, which took place on December 28, 2017, allowed the completion of out-of-court agreements with all creditors included in the Procedure pursuant to Article 67 C.3, letter D) Royal Decree no. 267/1942 (the "Maneuver"), approved on December 27, 2017, by the then Sole Liquidator Mr. Riccardo Tassi and certified by Dr. Maurizio Dorigo at the Porfiri Notary's Office in Cesena on December 28, 2017.
The objective of the Maneuver is to satisfy, within the envisaged measures, all the Company's creditors over the period 2017-2021.
Below is a detail of the financial changes in the last reporting period:
PFN11.30.2020 10.31.2020 Variat.
Liquid assets
70
86
(16)
Current financial debt
188.034
187.714
320
Net current financial debt
187.964
187.628
336
Non-current financial debt
-
-
-
Net financial debt
187.964
187.628
336
2. Overdue debt positions broken down by nature (financial, commercial, tax, social security and to employees) and any related action taken by the group's creditors (reminders, injunctions, suspension of supply, etc.).
As of November 30, 2020, the following overdue payables are broken down by nature:
Debt positions by nature
11.30.2020
10.31.2020
Variat.
Financial
135.000
135.000
Commercial
2.585.484
2.563.502
21.982
Tax
801.859
801.261
598
Social security
120.635
120.352
283
Employees
235.147
233.441
1706
Directors
406.558
388.225
18.333
Trade payables include the following liabilities:
Euro 386 thousand towards Poste Italiane S.p.A.
Euro 349 thousand towards Consip/Finworld
Euro 228 thousand towards Consip S.p.A.
Euro 162 thousand towards Audirevi S.p.A.
Euro 150 thousand towards Titi Dott. Fabio
Euro 135 thousand towards Kreston RS S.r.l.
Euro 132 thousand towards Dismano District S.r.l.
Euro 92 thousand towards Kaufmann & Partners, S.L.U.
Euro 84 thousand towards Tiscini Prof. Riccardo
Euro 84 thousand towards Microsoft Ireland Op. Lim.
Euro 78 thousand towards Studio Serafini S.r.l.
Euro 66 thousand towards Succi Dott.ssa Tecla
Euro 52 thousand towards Baker & Mckenzie
Euro 40 thousand towards Studio Notaio Porfiri
Euro 36 thousand towards Bondi Dott. Stefano
Euro 35 thousand towards Gim Legal STA S.r.l.
Euro 30 thousand towards Maina Consulting Srls
Euro 28 thousand towards Computershare S.p.A.
Euro 28 thousand towards Turci Dott. Samuele
Euro 27 thousand towards Coveri Dott. Alberto
Euro 21 thousand towards Padovano Avv. Raffaele
Euro 21 thousand towards BT Italia S.p.A.
Euro 20 thousand towards Pullano Dott. Domenico
Euro 19 thousand towards Milanesi Dott.ssa Stefania
Euro 19 thousand towards Marcobi Gualtiero
Euro 18 thousand towards Studio Legale Stufano Gigantino
Euro 16 thousand towards Consip S.p.A
Euro 15 thousand towards Studio Associato Venturi
Euro 12 thousand towards Interoute S.p.A.
Euro 11 thousand towards Masini Dott. Andrea
Euro 10 thousand towards Redifin S.p.A.
Euro 9 thousand towards Spafid Connect S.p.A.
Euro 8 thousand towards Lanfluid Sistemi S.r.l.
Euro 7 thousand towards Studio dei Notai Ruben Israel
Euro 7 thousand towards Cura Gas & Power S.p.A.
Euro 7 thousand towards Sorgenia S.p.A.
Euro 6 thousand towards Rolli Avv. Marta
Euro 6 thousand towards Rolli Avv. Rita
Euro 5 thousand towards Bizplace Holding Srl
Euro 5 thousand towards PC Engines GMBH
Euro 5 thousand towards TFA Service Srl
Euro 5 thousand towards I.B.S. Vigilanza S.r.l.
Euro 4 thousand towards Zinca S.r.l.
Euro 4 thousand towards Ingram Micro S.r.l.
Euro 4 thousand towards Montonati Silvio
Euro 4 thousand towards Monte Titoli S.p.A.
Euro 3 thousand towards WIND TRE S.p.A.
Euro 3 thousand towards Antonelli Dott.ssa Cristina
Euro 3 thousand towards BIT Market Services S.p.A.
Euro 3 thousand towards LAMED S.r.l.
Euro 3 thousand towards Studio Notarile Associato Maltoni - Scozzoli
Euro 3 thousand towards Berqui S.r.l.
Euro 3 thousand towards Nicora Alberto S.r.l.
Euro 3 thousand towards Studio Paci & C. S.r.l.
Euro 3 thousand towards Esprinet S.p.A.
Euro 3 thousand towards Visibilia Concessionaria S.r.l.
Euro 3 thousand towards Valida GMBH
Euro 1 thousand towards De Simone Maurizio
Euro 1 thousand towards S.I.C. S.r.l.
Euro 1 thousand towards Il Solco Srl
The residual amount of Euro 61.000 refers to various payables, each of an insignificant amount.
As reported above, the Company has finalized out-of-court agreements with all creditors included in a Recovery Plan pursuant to Article 67 C.3, letter D) R.D. no. 267/1942, certified on December 28, 2017 but, at present, the payment terms with most of the creditors in the above list have not been met.
It should also be noted that the Company has reached further agreements with the creditors themselves and with the rest to redefine and reschedule the debt, but for some positions the new payment terms, already expired on November 30, 2020, were not respected due to lack of liquidity.
With regard to the aforementioned trade payables due on November 30, 2020, the Company has received reminders and payment orders from various creditors against whom contacts and negotiations are underway for the purpose of a new rescheduling of the debt.
In particular, the Company represents the ongoing discussions with the creditor Poste Italiane S.p.A. whose lawyers on June 26, 2019 sent the Company a request for payment and an invitation to make contacts in order to jointly define the resolution of the dispute. It should be remembered that the credit originally amounted to Euro 4,385 thousand (before the write-off agreement included in the Restructuring Plan pursuant to Article 67 C.3, letter D) R.D. 267/1942).
The following Judicial Documents are also noted:
on 19 November 2019, the Company received notification relating to the issuance of an injunction by the Lecce Justice of the Peace Office following a specific appeal presented by the creditor's lawyers, De Simone Maurizio, relating to the payment of a sum equal to Euro 3,418.80 (plus legal fees and interest) of which the Company has already paid, as agreed with the creditor, the sum of Euro 2,279.20;
on January 16, 2020 received notification relating to the issue of a provisionally enforceable injunction with slavish precept by the Court of Forlì following a specific appeal presented by the creditor's lawyer Studio Serafini Srl, relating to the payment of a sum equal to Euro 30,000.00 (plus legal fees and interest quantified in Euro 2,307.00); due to the "Covid 19-coronovirus" epidemic, the foreclosure requested was not carried out, therefore on 18 September 2020 the company was notified of a writ of precept in renewal for a total of Euro 32,307.00 plus interest which was followed on November 27, 2020, the notification of the attachment deed with third parties pursuant to art. 543 c.p.c.;
on January 31, 2020 received notification relating to the issue of a provisionally enforceable injunction with slavish precept by the Forlì Justice of the Peace following a specific appeal presented by the creditor's lawyer Il Solco Scarl, relating to the payment of a sum equal to Euro 825.00 (plus legal fees and interest quantified in Euro 1,146.89) which was followed on November 19, 2020 by the notification of the injunction being renewed;
on February 4, 2020, the company received the notification relating to the issuance of an injunction by the Justice of the Peace of Monza following a specific appeal presented by the creditor's lawyer Esprinet SpA, relating to the payment of a sum equal to Euro 2,737.42 (plus legal fees and interest quantified in Euro 1,191.44); subsequently, on June 23, 2020, an injunction was served for a total of Euro 4,652.31 plus interest;
on May 21, 2020, received notification relating to the issue of an injunction by the ordinary Court of Milan following a specific appeal presented by the creditor's lawyer Studio of notaries Ruben Israel and Elena Terrenghi, relating to the payment of an equal sum to Euro 7,213.94 (plus legal fees and interest); the aforementioned decree, in the absence of opposition within the terms, was declared enforceable by decree of the Court of Milan of August 28, 2020, and published on September 3, 2020, therefore, on September 8, 2020, the company was notified of a writ of precept for a total of Euro 11,329.34, followed on December 9, 2020 by the notification of a further precept for a total of Euro 11,489.38;
on July 09, 2020, it received notification relating to the issue of a provisionally enforceable injunction and contextual notification of a writ of order by the Court of Milan following a specific appeal presented by the creditor's lawyer Computershare SpA, relating to the payment of a sum equal to Euro 18,345.53 (plus legal fees and interest quantified in Euro 2,865.79);
on July 14, 2020, he received the notification relating to the issuance of an injunction by the Court of Rome following a specific appeal presented by the Attorney General of the State in the interest of Consip S.p.A. against Olidata S.p.A. as principal debtor and Finworld S.p.A. in bankruptcy as jointly and severally debtor, relating to the payment of a sum equal to Euro 349,252.07 (plus interest quantified in Euro 3,534.15 and legal costs) as compensation for the failure to fulfill the obligations deriving from the Agreement supply of Desktop Personal Computers with reduced environmental impact and related services for Public Administrations ed. 13 - lot no. 2;
