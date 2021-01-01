OLIDATA : Press release pursuant to art. 114, comma 5, of the d. lgs. n. 58/98

Pievesestina di Cesena, December 31, 2020

Press Release

Press release prepared pursuant to art. 114, paragraph 5, of

Leg.Decree n. 58/98

Following a specific request by CONSOB made to Olidata S.p.A. (hereinafter also "the Company"), by letter dated 22 April 2010, pursuant to art. 114, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 and relative to the monthly publication of relevant information on the economic, equity and financial situation of the Company, the following is specified.

1. Net financial position of the Company highlighting the short-term components separately from the medium-long term ones.

The Company's net financial position on November 30, 2020, is negative by Euro 188 thousand and has remained substantially unchanged compared to October 31, 2020.

The Company announced on December 29, 2017, that, following the achievement of the full adhesion of the corporate creditors to the Restructuring Plan pursuant to art. 67, C.3, letter D) R.D. n. 267/1942, has completed the sale of the property located in Cesena (FC) Via Fossalta, 3055, to the Cesena industrial group Camac.

The financial resources deriving from the deed of divestment of the property, which took place on December 28, 2017, allowed the completion of out-of-court agreements with all creditors included in the Procedure pursuant to Article 67 C.3, letter D) Royal Decree no. 267/1942 (the "Maneuver"), approved on December 27, 2017, by the then Sole Liquidator Mr. Riccardo Tassi and certified by Dr. Maurizio Dorigo at the Porfiri Notary's Office in Cesena on December 28, 2017.

The objective of the Maneuver is to satisfy, within the envisaged measures, all the Company's creditors over the period 2017-2021.

Below is a detail of the financial changes in the last reporting period:

PFN11.30.2020 10.31.2020 Variat.