OLIDATA : Press Release - Notice of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting Convocation

Cesena, March 16, 2021

EXTRACT FROM THE NOTICE OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS 'MEETING CONVOCATION

Shareholders are summoned to the registered office in Cesena, Via Fossalta, n. 3055, for April 30, 2021 at 11.00 am to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, on first call and, if necessary, on second call for May 14, 2021, same place and time, and, should it be furthermore necessary, on third call, on May 15, 2021, at 11.00 same place, to discuss and deliberate on the following

Agenda

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

1. Financial statements on December 31, 2019: 1.1. Approval of the financial statements December 31, 2019; Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and Report of the Independent Auditors; Report on corporate governance and ownership structure pursuant to art. 123-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998; 1.2. Resolutions regarding the result for the year.

2. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements on December 31, 2019 and accompanying reports.

3. Financial statements on December 31, 2020 3.1. Approval of the financial statements December 31, 2020; Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and Report of the Independent Auditors; Report on corporate governance and ownership structure pursuant to art. 123-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998; 3.2. Resolutions regarding the result for the year.

4. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements on December 31, 2020 and accompanying reports.

5. Remuneration Report - resolutions pursuant to art. 123-ter, paragraph 6 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998: 5.1 First section: report on the remuneration policy; 5.2 Second section: report on paid remuneration.

6. Appointment of a new administrative body for the financial years 2021-2023: 6.1. Determination of the number of components; 6.2. Appointment of the Board of Directors; 6.3. Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors; 6.4. Determination of the relative remuneration.

7. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the years 2021 - 2023: 7.1. Appointment of three Statutory Auditors and two Alternate Auditors; 7.2. Determination of the relative remuneration.



For information on the share capital, on the legitimacy to attend and represent at the Shareholders' Meeting, on the right to add to the agenda and to present new resolution proposals, on the right to ask questions before the meeting, please refer to the text full notice of the meeting published on the Company's website at

www.olidata.com (Investor Relations section, Governance - Shareholders' Meeting, 2021 and at the authorized storage mechanism 1info, at www.1info.it.

The complete documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting, including the Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors and the resolution proposals on the items on the agenda, will be made available to the public within the terms and in the manner prescribed by current legislation, with the Shareholders and those who have the right to vote to obtain a copy. This documentation will be available at the Company's registered office, on its website at www.olidata.com (Investor Relations, Governance - Shareholders' Meeting, 2021 section) and at the authorized storage mechanism 1info, at www.1info.it.

Pievesestina di Cesena, 16 marzo, 2021

Il Presidente del Consiglio di Amministrazione

Riccardo Tassi