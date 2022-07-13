Olin : Cracking the Code to Conserve Water

This sustainability story is one of many that shows how Olin products, technologies, ideas, and people are having a positive impact on our world.
SUSTAINABILITY CHALLENGE
Water is used throughout Olin manufacturing facilities in cooling processes, emissions control, and various other applications.
At our Plaquemine, Louisiana site, process water is provided by a third-party supplier and is one of the site's significant utility costs.
As part of a productivity stretch goal, leaders challenged the plant to focus on utilities to achieve conservation and cost savings.
OLIN'S SOLUTION
The plant's utility focal point formed a Water Management Team to find ways to reduce water usage.
The team began by evaluating the plant's largest water users and identifying how water usage could be reduced.
Numerous projects were identified, and various teams began working on reduction plans.
POSITIVE IMPACT
One of the teams found ways to modify their control system to minimize water usage without any capital investments.
Overall, the Water Management Team's modifications delivered a projected annual savings of 4.26 billion gallons.
The team continues to work on additional projects to build on their success and achieve more sustainability gains that will benefit the planet and the bottom line.
Olin effectively manages critical resources to minimize consumption and waste, increase reuse and recycle of materials,
and drive operations efficiency.
The 4.26 billion gallons of water
savings from the team's implemented
projects could fill nearly 6,500 Olympic-sized swimming pools (50m long, 25m wide, 2m deep).
As we continue on our sustainability journey, we invite you to follow our progress at www.Olin.com.
