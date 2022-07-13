Log in
Olin : Cracking the Code to Conserve Water

07/13/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
RESOURCE EFFICIENCY

CRACKING THE CODE TO CONSERVE WATER

This sustainability story is one of many that shows how Olin products, technologies, ideas, and people are having a positive impact on our world.

SUSTAINABILITY CHALLENGE

  • Water is used throughout Olin manufacturing facilities in cooling processes, emissions control, and various other applications.
  • At our Plaquemine, Louisiana site, process water is provided by a third-party supplier and is one of the site's significant utility costs.
  • As part of a productivity stretch goal, leaders challenged the plant to focus on utilities to achieve conservation and cost savings.

OLIN'S SOLUTION

  • The plant's utility focal point formed a Water Management Team to find ways to reduce water usage.
  • The team began by evaluating the plant's largest water users and identifying how water usage could be reduced.
  • Numerous projects were identified, and various teams began working on reduction plans.

POSITIVE IMPACT

  • One of the teams found ways to modify their control system to minimize water usage without any capital investments.
  • Overall, the Water Management Team's modifications delivered a projected annual savings of 4.26 billion gallons.
  • The team continues to work on additional projects to build on their success and achieve more sustainability gains that will benefit the planet and the bottom line.

Olin effectively manages critical resources to minimize consumption and waste, increase reuse and recycle of materials,

and drive operations efficiency.

The 4.26 billion gallons of water

savings from the team's implemented

projects could fill nearly 6,500 Olympic-sized swimming pools (50m long, 25m wide, 2m deep).

As we continue on our sustainability journey, we invite you to follow our progress at www.Olin.com.

Notice: No freedom from any patent or other intellectual property rights owned by Olin or others is to be inferred. Olin assumes no obligation or liability for the information in this document. The information provided herein is presented in good faith and is based on the best of Olin's knowledge, information, and belief. The information provided herein does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information and content are for general informational purposes only. Since use conditions at non-Olin facilities are beyond Olin's control and government requirements may differ from one location to another and may change with time, it is solely the Buyer's responsibility to determine whether Olin's products are appropriate for the Buyer's use, and to assure the Buyer's workplace, use, and disposal practices are in compliance with applicable government requirements. Consequently, Olin assumes no obligation or liability for use of these materials and makes no warranty, express or implied. The user of the information provided is solely responsible for compliance with any applicable government requirements. NO WARRANTIES ARE GIVEN; ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE EXPRESSLY EXCLUDED.

© Olin Corporation 2022

®™Trademark of Olin Corporation or an affiliated company of Olin

Form No. 600-05066-0722

Disclaimer

Olin Corporation published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 17:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
