Olin : Creating a Carbon Neutral Workshop in Baltringen
August 08, 2024 at 12:38 pm EDT
OLIN'S WORKSHOP IN BALTRINGEN BECOMES CARBON NEUTRAL
This sustainability story is one of many that shows how Olin products, technologies, ideas, and people are having a positive impact on our world.
SUSTAINABILITY CHALLENGE
OLIN'S SOLUTION
Electricity generated from sustainable resources, such as solar energy, is key to reaching our sustainability goals.
Renewable energies are set to play a key role in the future, yet they can be costly and not widely understood.
POSITIVE IMPACT
As a first step, Olin's workshop building in Baltringen, Germany, was equipped with solar panels to convert energy from the sun into a usable energy source for the facility.
This project served as a prelude to potential larger projects, providing critical learnings in the planning and approval processes, as well as operation of the overall system.
DID YOU KNOW?
The installed system provides up to 9,000 kWh of electricity per year for the workshop, which typically needs only 7,000 kWh.
The surplus energy is used within the Epoxy Hardeners production facility at the Baltringen site. o This action enables Olin to save an additional 3 MT of CO2 per year.
Olin Epoxy hardeners made in Baltringen, Roberta, and Zhangjiagang are essential to producing blades for wind turbines, which play a pivotal role in decarbonizing energy generation.
