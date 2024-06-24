Real-time Estimate
Cboe BZX
03:04:25 2024-06-24 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
49.64
USD
+1.19%
-0.32%
-8.19%
Olin : Powering Baltringen with 100% Green Energy
June 24, 2024 at 02:18 pm EDT
100% GREEN POWER FOR BALTRINGEN
This sustainability story is one of many that shows how Olin products, technologies, ideas, and people are having a positive impact on our world.
SUSTAINABILITY
CHALLENGE Olin's Baltringen, Germany, site is key to the production of epoxy hardeners for the wind energy industry, among other key products.
The site looked to reduce its annual electric energy consumption while still delivering these essential chemistries. OLIN'S SOLUTION
Site management and procurement teams worked together to make the site's energy consumption more sustainable.
A new electricity supply contract was negotiated for renewable hydropower energy, and solar panels were installed on the site's workshop.
POSITIVE
IMPACT The Baltringen site is now operating with 100% renewable energy sources. o The actions taken by these teams eliminates 250 MT of CO 2 annually.
Olin epoxy resin systems enable longer wind blades, making the production of wind energy more efficient.
We invite you to follow our Sustainability Journey on
www.Olin.com Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Olin Corporation published this content on
24 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
24 June 2024 18:17:07 UTC.
Olin Corporation is a vertically integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a manufacturer of ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment produces and sells a full range of epoxy materials and precursors, including aromatics (acetone and phenol), allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins, solid epoxy resins and systems and growth products, such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, industrial cartridges and clay targets.
More about the company
Last Close Price
49.06
USD
Average target price
62.25
USD
Spread / Average Target
+26.89% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
