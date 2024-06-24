100% GREEN POWER FOR BALTRINGEN

This sustainability story is one of many that shows how Olin products, technologies, ideas, and people are having a positive impact on our world.

SUSTAINABILITY CHALLENGE

  1. Olin's Baltringen, Germany, site is key to the production of epoxy hardeners for the wind energy industry, among other key products.​
  1. The site looked to reduce its annual electric energy consumption while still delivering these essential chemistries.​

OLIN'S SOLUTION

  1. Site management and procurement teams worked together to make the site's energy consumption more sustainable.​
  1. A new electricity supply contract was negotiated for renewable hydropower energy, and solar panels were installed on the site's workshop.​

DID YOU KNOW?

POSITIVE IMPACT

  1. The Baltringen site is now operating with 100% renewable energy sources.​ o The actions taken by these teams eliminates 250 MT of CO2 annually.​

Olin epoxy resin systems enable longer wind blades, making the production of wind energy more efficient.​

