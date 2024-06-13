SOURCING SUSTAINABLE FEEDSTOCKS IN STADE UNDER ISCC PLUS

This sustainability story is one of many that shows how Olin products, technologies, ideas, and people are having a positive impact on our world.

SUSTAINABILITY CHALLENGE

OLIN'S SOLUTION

  1. Olin is committed to continuously improving energy efficiency and lowering our direct and indirect emissions.
  1. An efficient and comprehensive approach includes identifying ways to support our customers on their journey to a lower carbon future.
  1. A large portion of a company's total carbon footprint comes from raw materials.

POSITIVE IMPACT

  1. The Olin team in Europe assessed the possibility of integrating bio and renewable feedstocks and developed ways of processing "green" raw materials for our Epoxy portfolio.
  1. This process was validated and certified PLUS by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), an independent multi-stakeholder initiative and leading certification system supporting sustainable and climate-friendly supply chains.

DID YOU

KNOW?

Olin is committed to finding new ways to reduce our power consumption, increase

  1. Olin is certified to process lower carbon footprint feedstocks in Stade under theISCC PLUS requirements, and can offer certified lower carbon products to its customers.
  1. We make a positive environmental contribution to our customers and to the planet.

operating efficiency, recycle materials, and conserve natural resources. Learn more in the Olin Sustainability Report.

