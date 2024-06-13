Olin : Sourcing Sustainable Feedstocks under ISCC Plus
June 13, 2024 at 01:05 pm EDT
SOURCING SUSTAINABLE FEEDSTOCKS IN STADE UNDER ISCC PLUS
This sustainability story is one of many that shows how Olin products, technologies, ideas, and people are having a positive impact on our world.
SUSTAINABILITY CHALLENGE
OLIN'S SOLUTION
Olin is committed to continuously improving energy efficiency and lowering our direct and indirect emissions.
An efficient and comprehensive approach includes identifying ways to support our customers on their journey to a lower carbon future.
A large portion of a company's total carbon footprint comes from raw materials.
POSITIVE IMPACT
The Olin team in Europe assessed the possibility of integrating bio and renewable feedstocks and developed ways of processing "green" raw materials for our Epoxy portfolio.
This process was validated and certified PLUS by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), an independent multi-stakeholder initiative and leading certification system supporting sustainable and climate-friendly supply chains.
DID YOU
KNOW?
Olin is committed to finding new ways to reduce our power consumption, increase
Olin is certified to process lower carbon footprint feedstocks in Stade under theISCC PLUS requirements, and can offer certified lower carbon products to its customers.
We make a positive environmental contribution to our customers and to the planet.
operating efficiency, recycle materials, and conserve natural resources. Learn more in the Olin Sustainability Report.
Olin Corporation is a vertically integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a manufacturer of ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment produces and sells a full range of epoxy materials and precursors, including aromatics (acetone and phenol), allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins, solid epoxy resins and systems and growth products, such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, industrial cartridges and clay targets.