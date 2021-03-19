Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Olin Corporation    OLN

OLIN CORPORATION

(OLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Olin : Winchester Division Proudly Announces New Ladies Cup Sporting Clays Competition in 2021

03/19/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLAYTON, Mo., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation's (NYSE: OLN) Winchester Ammunition Division, Olin Winchester, LLC (Winchester) announces the Winchester Ladies Cup, an all-new, season-long sporting clays competition designed specifically for ladies who shoot on the National Sporting Clays Association Championship Tour Powered by Winchester.

"A lot of thinking went into the Winchester Ladies Cup, and it started by looking at the current payout structure between the top men shooters and the top women shooters. There was a big difference in their earnings with the payout to the female winners being significantly lower," said Brett Flaugher, President of Winchester Ammunition. "The Winchester Ladies Cup is an opportunity to add tremendous value to the many female sporting clays shooters across the country — a group of competitors who continue to grow each year and compete at a high level."

The Winchester Ladies Cup will span the seven NSCA Championship Tour regional events with added payout dollars awarded to the top three all-around female competitors at each event based on the highest cumulative score in the Five-Stand, Main Event and FITASC Event.

At the end of the season, the Winchester Ladies Cup trophy and cash payout will be awarded to the three female shooters with the highest cumulative placements for the entire season. Season standings will be continuously updated on nssa-nsca.org.

"I am continuously impressed with how Winchester brings innovative thinking into their support of the shooting sports," said Desirae Edmunds, professional sporting clays shooter and member of Team Winchester. "The Winchester commitment to actively growing participation is unparalleled, and I know many ladies who will greatly benefit from the Winchester Ladies Cup."

Winchester has a long track record of promoting female participation in the shooting sports. As the official ammunition of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP), Winchester is supporting a group that introduces the shooting sports to thousands of young ladies each year. In addition, Winchester representatives Kim Rhode, Dania Vizzi, Maddy Bernau, Becky Yackley, Taylor Thorne, Kemble DuPont and Desirae Edmonds span the clay target and three-gun disciplines at the highest levels of competition, serving as role models and inspiration for the next generation of sport shooters.

About the NSCA Championship Tour Powered by Winchester

The National Sporting Clays Association (NSCA) is dedicated to the development of the sport at all levels of participation and vows to create an atmosphere of healthy competition and meaningful fellowship within its membership. 

The NSCA Championship Tour Powered by Winchester represents the very best there is in sporting clays with the world's top sport shooters gathering at the finest gun clubs to compete for top honors. 

Learn more and find an event near you by visiting www.nssa-nsca.org or by watching our video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=miPPZO08hqI.  

About Olin Corporation

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition.  The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid.  Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small-caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.  Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin.

About Winchester Ammunition

Winchester is the largest small caliber ammunition enterprise in the world and the leader in delivering innovative ammunition products to hunters, sport shooters, law enforcement, and the U.S. Warfighter. The 155-year-old Winchester brand is built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

2021-09

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olins-winchester-division-proudly-announces-new-ladies-cup-sporting-clays-competition-in-2021-301251257.html

SOURCE Olin Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about OLIN CORPORATION
04:01pOLIN  : Winchester Division Proudly Announces New Ladies Cup Sporting Clays Comp..
PR
11:28aOLIN  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Olin's Price Target to $40 from $31, Keeps Equalw..
MT
03/18OLIN  : Tudor Pickering Holt Lifts Olin to Buy From Hold, PT to $47 From $25 on ..
MT
03/18OLIN  : Barclays Adjusts Olin's Price Target to $43 From $30, Keeps Equal-Weight..
MT
03/17OLIN  : KeyBanc Adjusts Olin's Price Target to $48 from $34, Keeps Overweight Ra..
MT
03/17OLIN  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Olin's Price Target to $50 from $39, Keeps Overweigh..
MT
03/16OLIN  : to Shut Down Half of Chlor Alkali Capacity
MT
03/16OLIN CORP  : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
03/16OLIN  : Announces Chlor Alkali Capacity Reduction
PR
03/16OLIN  : Revises Q1 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ