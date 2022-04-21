Advancing precision medicine: Prognostic biomarkers for pediatric Crohn's disease

Crohn's disease is a chronic, autoimmune inflammatory bowel condition with no available cure, that can present in pediatric patients who may later develop serious complications such as fistulas and fibrostenosis. Prognostic biomarkers to predict such complications would be valuable tools to optimize care for pediatric patients, but are currently lacking. This webinar describes how a combination of analytically validated, high-throughput proteomics and transcriptomics can be used to identify prognostic markers with a high degree of accuracy in predicting pediatric patients who will develop complications.
The webinar covers the following points:
-
How high quality protein biomarker discovery provides deeper insights into disease biology and actionable data for improved care
-
See the power of a multiomics approach with machine learning data analysis for making meaningful discoveries
-
Understand how such approaches can contribute towards improving the treatment of major global diseases and the development of precision medicine
