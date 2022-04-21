Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Olink Holding AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLK   US6807101000

OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(OLK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/21 11:34:27 am EDT
14.89 USD   -1.62%
11:15aADVANCING PRECISION MEDICINE : Prognostic biomarkers for pediatric Crohn's disease
PU
08:01aOlink to report first quarter 2022 financial results on May 12, 2022
GL
04/13Goldman Sachs Adjusts Olink Holding's Price Target to $20 from $34, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advancing precision medicine: Prognostic biomarkers for pediatric Crohn's disease

04/21/2022 | 11:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Crohn's disease is a chronic, autoimmune inflammatory bowel condition with no available cure, that can present in pediatric patients who may later develop serious complications such as fistulas and fibrostenosis. Prognostic biomarkers to predict such complications would be valuable tools to optimize care for pediatric patients, but are currently lacking. This webinar describes how a combination of analytically validated, high-throughput proteomics and transcriptomics can be used to identify prognostic markers with a high degree of accuracy in predicting pediatric patients who will develop complications.

The webinar covers the following points:

  • How high quality protein biomarker discovery provides deeper insights into disease biology and actionable data for improved care
  • See the power of a multiomics approach with machine learning data analysis for making meaningful discoveries
  • Understand how such approaches can contribute towards improving the treatment of major global diseases and the development of precision medicine

Disclaimer

Olink Holding AB (publ) published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 15:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)
11:15aADVANCING PRECISION MEDICINE : Prognostic biomarkers for pediatric Crohn's disease
PU
08:01aOlink to report first quarter 2022 financial results on May 12, 2022
GL
04/13Goldman Sachs Adjusts Olink Holding's Price Target to $20 from $34, Keeps Neutral Ratin..
MT
04/07OLINK : Adoption of the balance sheet and income statement, disposition regarding the Comp..
PU
04/07Report from the Annual General Meeting of Olink Holding AB (publ) on 7 April 2022
AQ
04/07Olink Holding AB Announces Board Appointments
CI
03/17OLINK : And consolidated financial statements - Form 6-K
PU
03/17Olink publishes 2021 annual report
AQ
03/09TATAA Biocenter partners with Olink to add high quality proteomics with unrivaled throu..
GL
03/09Tataa Biocenter is partnering with Olink and Illumina to offer high performance proteom..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 142 M - -
Net income 2022 -28,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 82,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -64,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 801 M 1 801 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
EV / Sales 2023 7,92x
Nbr of Employees 416
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Olink Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,13 $
Average target price 29,75 $
Spread / Average Target 96,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon Aron Olof Heimer Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Oskar Hjelm Chief Financial Officer
Jon Hindar Non-Executive Chairman
Ida Grundberg Chief Scientific Officer
Fredrik Netzel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-16.87%1 801
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-19.72%30 976
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-15.24%9 489
TECAN GROUP AG-41.21%4 387
JEOL LTD.-38.19%2 267
NINGBO YONGXIN OPTICS CO., LTD.-30.12%1 456