  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Olink Holding AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    OLK   US6807101000

OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(OLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Olink : Our new website is now live!

10/18/2021 | 08:44am EDT
We are delighted to launch the all new Olink website and hope that you will find it informative, interesting and useful. As with any newly launched website, there may be teething troubles and minor issues during the first couple of weeks, so we ask for your patience while we find and fix any potential problems!

If you experience any major problems while using the new site, or have any feedback on the new design, please contact us:

Give feedback on the new website

Disclaimer

Olink Holding AB (publ) published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 12:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -32,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -87,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 451 M 3 451 M -
EV / Sales 2021 35,5x
EV / Sales 2022 22,4x
Nbr of Employees 214
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Olink Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 29,00 $
Average target price 43,00 $
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon Aron Olof Heimer Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Oskar Hjelm Chief Financial Officer
Jon Hindar Chairman
Ida Grundberg Chief Scientific Officer
Fredrik Netzel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)0.00%3 451
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.24.40%32 774
TECAN GROUP LTD.25.63%7 478
JEOL LTD.76.16%3 828
SEER, INC.-41.22%2 028
NINGBO YONGXIN OPTICS CO., LTD.56.55%971