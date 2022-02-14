Olink reports fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provides outlook for 2022

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, and provided revenue guidance for the full year 2022.



Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue totaled $43.7 million, representing year over year growth of 61% on a reported basis and 45% on a constant currency adjusted like-for-like basis

Full year 2021 revenue totaled $95.0 million, achieving year over year growth of 76% on a reported basis and 64% on a constant currency adjusted like-for-like basis

Accelerating investment following the IPO, increased the number of employees by almost two-fold to 416 by the end of 2021, including 150 employees in the commercial organization

Cumulative Explore customer installations reached 25 at the end of 2021, compared to 21 at the end of the third quarter

Achieved 28 Signature Q100 placements during the fourth quarter

Explore revenue of $30.1 million accounted for 69% of total fourth quarter revenue, with Explore Kit revenue totaling $12.0 million, or 40% of total Explore revenues

Fourth quarter Kit revenue and analysis services revenue represented 35% and 54% of total revenue, respectively

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA and net loss was ($1.4) million and ($8.0) million, respectively; with full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA and net loss totaling ($18.5) million and ($38.3) million, respectively

Olink expects full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $138 million to $145 million, growing 45% - 53%, plans continued strong investment to drive further adoption of its industry-leading proteomics platform, and remains sufficiently capitalized for executing its existing strategic plan



“Achieving or surpassing all of Olink's major operational milestones in 2021, our industry-leading execution is proof of the talent and drive of our entire organization,” said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink Proteomics. “Olink entered the year in an exceptionally strong competitive position; with increased optimism about the proteomics market and high conviction in its leadership position, in 2022 and beyond.”

Fourth quarter and full year financial results

“Olink's fourth quarter performance was tremendous, providing a great opportunity to strategically accelerate investment into the Company,” said Oskar Hjelm, CFO of Olink Proteomics. “We anticipate 2022 will be another year of strong revenue growth, and we remain well capitalized to deliver on our existing strategic plan and return to profitability.”

Benefitting from rapid adoption of new products, and strong growth across major geographic regions, total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $43.7 million, as compared to $27.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter revenue growth, totaling 61%, was driven primarily by strong Explore growth. Full year 2021 revenue grew 76% to $95.0 million, as compared to $54.1 million for 2020.

Kits revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 grew 83% to $15.3 million, or 35% of total revenue, as compared to $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, or 31% of total revenue. Drivers of kits revenue included strong Explore pull-through and a rapid expansion of our external kit users. Full year 2021 kits revenue grew 82%, totaling $26.8 million, versus $14.8 million during 2020. The strong Explore Kit revenue growth was enabled by rapid customer adoption of the Explore externalization strategy leading to 25 external kit users and pull through levels of approximately $750,000 for full year 2021.

Analysis services revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $23.7 million, as compared to $17.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing 37% growth. Full year 2021 analysis service revenue totaled $60.2 million, versus $34.4 million for 2020, representing 75% growth.

Other revenue was $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Other revenue growth was driven primarily by the placement of 28 Signature Q100 instruments during the quarter. Full year 2021 other revenue totaled $8.0 million, versus $4.9 million for 2020.

By geography, revenue during the fourth quarter of 2021 was $20.2 million in North America, $20.1 million in EMEA (including Sweden), and $3.3 million in China and RoW (including Japan). By geography, revenue during the full year 2021 was $42.3 million in North America, $45.4 million in EMEA (including Sweden), and $7.2 million in China and RoW (including Japan).

Driven primarily by the decision to accelerate investment, adjusted EBITDA was ($1.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA was ($18.5) million, versus $11.0 million for 2020.

Adjusted gross profit was $26.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $19.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Full year 2021 adjusted gross profit totaled $61.3 million, versus $38.4 million for 2020.

By segment, adjusted gross profit margin for kits was 85% for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to 90% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2020 was related to year-end adjustments for Target reagent products. Full year 2021 adjusted gross profit margin for kits was 86%, versus 84% for 2020.

Fourth quarter 2021 adjusted gross profit margin for analysis services was 50% as compared to 68% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decline in analysis services margin was driven primary by the 56,000 samples processed for the UKBB. Olink remains very pleased with the investment into the UKBB project and how it will further research and further cement its position as the leader in proteomics. In addition, analysis services margin was impacted by an increase in personnel costs driven by the increase of Olink's lab capacity. Full year 2021 adjusted gross profit margin for analysis services was 57%, versus 69% for 2020.

Adjusted gross profit margin for Other was 34%, as compared to 23% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 Other adjusted gross profit margin was impacted by Signature platform sales. Full year 2021 adjusted gross profit margin for Other was 45%, versus 47% for 2020.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $33.1 million, as compared to $13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was largely due to continued and accelerated investment in Olink's commercial organization and research and development and driven by additional costs as a public company as well.

Full year 2021 total operating expenses were $102.9 million, as compared to $42.0 million for 2020. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was ($8.0) million, as compared to a net profit of $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Full year 2021 net loss totaled ($38.3) million, as compared to ($6.8) million for 2020.

Net loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 was ($0.07) based on a weighted average number of outstanding shares of 119,007,062 as compared to a net profit per share of $0.13 in the fourth quarter of 2020 based on a weighted average number of outstanding shares of 23,190,461. Full year 2021 net loss per share totaled ($0.43), versus ($1.10) per share in 2020.

2022 guidance

Given the Company's strong competitive position and the growth prospects of the proteomics market, Olink expects full year 2022 revenue will be in the range of $138 million to $145 million, progressing along a seasonal pattern similar to 2021. Olink also expects it will continue to accelerate investment this year to drive growth, and believes it is sufficiently capitalized to deliver on its existing strategic plan and return to profitability.

Statement regarding use of non IFRS financial measures

We present certain non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We believe that the use of these non-IFRS measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance. We caution readers that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage may not be the same as similar measures used by other companies. Not all companies and Wall Street analysts calculate the non-IFRS measures we use in the same manner. We compensate for these limitations by reconciling each of these non-IFRS measures to the nearest IFRS performance measure, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Use of forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2022 revenue outlook, our Explore externalizations, our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-257842) and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, Amounts in thousands of US Dollars 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 43,683 $ 27,188 $ 94,973 $ 54,067 Cost of goods sold (18,379 ) (8,437 ) (36,763 ) (17,456 ) Gross profit 25,304 18,751 58,209 36,611 Selling expenses (11,950 ) (4,276 ) (33,668 ) (12,722 ) Administrative expenses (11,826 ) (7,893 ) (47,495 ) (20,102 ) Research and development expenses (8,722 ) (2,209 ) (22,141 ) (9,632 ) Other operating income/(loss) (596 ) 584 443 475 Operating profit/(loss) (7,791 ) 4,957 (44,652 ) (5,370 ) Interest income/(expense) (38 ) (1,187 ) (2,048 ) (6,631 ) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 2,523 4,587 1,875 5,455 Other financial income/(expense) 19 (135 ) (1,719 ) (713 ) Loss before tax (5,288 ) 8,222 (46,545 ) (7,259 ) Income tax benefit/(expense) (2,685 ) (1,732 ) 8,206 479 Net profit/(loss) for the period (Attributable to shareholders of the Parent) $ (7,972 ) $ 6,490 $ (38,339 ) $ (6,780 ) Basic and diluted profit/(loss) per share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.43 ) $ (1.10 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences from translation of foreign operations (13,570 ) 26,535 (37,659 ) 36,761 Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax (13,570 ) 26,535 (37,659 ) 36,761 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax $ (21,542 ) $ 33,025 $ (75,998 ) $ 29,981 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period (Attributable to shareholder of the Parent) $ (21,542 ) $ 33,025 $ (75,998 ) $ 29,981

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

Amounts in thousands of US Dollars As of

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited)

As of

December 31,

2020 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets $ 308,124 $ 347,387 Property, plant and equipment 12,696 5,774 Right-of-use asset 8,778 4,684 Deferred tax assets 9,091 37 Other long-term receivables 422 133 Total non-current assets 339,111 358,015 Current assets Inventories 28,940 20,826 Trade receivables 42,061 33,482 Other receivables 4,094 2,856 Prepaid expenses and accrued income 7,475 1,491 Cash at bank and in hand 118,096 8,655 Total current assets 200,667 67,310 TOTAL ASSETS $ 539,778 $ 425,325 EQUITY Share capital 30,964 27,224 Other contributed capital 506,008 257,774 Reserves 1,701 39,360 Accumulated losses (62,997 ) (24,658 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent $ 475,677 $ 299,700 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 5,427 63,965 Deferred tax liabilities 27,092 33,193 Total non-current liabilities 32,518 97,158 Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 2,952 2,146 Accounts payable 8,668 6,658 Current tax liabilities 314 506 Other current liabilities 19,649 19,157 Total current liabilities 31,583 28,467 Total liabilities $ 64,101 $ 125,625 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES $ 539,778 $ 425,325

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Twelve months ended

December 31, Amounts in thousands of US Dollars 2021 2020 Operating activities Loss before tax $ (46,545 ) $ (7,259 ) Adjustments reconciling loss before tax to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 15,802 12,540 Net finance expense 1,893 1,889 Loss on sale of assets 502 - Share based payment expense 2,524 - Changes in working capital: (Increase)/Decrease in inventories (10,158 ) (5,978 ) (Increase)/Decrease in accounts receivable (12,172 ) (11,889 ) (Increase)/Decrease in other current receivables (6,105 ) (911 ) (Decrease)/Increase in trade payables 3,014 3,738 (Decrease)/Increase in other current liabilities 2,039 11,146 Interest received 98 - Interest paid (2,312 ) (4,726 ) Tax received/(paid) (2,266 ) (5,339 ) Cash flow used in operating activities $ (53,687 ) $ (6,789 ) Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (4,325 ) (7,791 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (10,482 ) (3,460 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 144 - Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - (4,593 ) Decrease/(Increase) in other non-current financial assets (297 ) 2 Cash flow used in investing activities $ (14,960 ) $ (15,842 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issue of share capital 264,706 19,155 Share issue costs (19,484 ) - Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings 2,312 7,930 Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings (65,627 ) - Payment of principal portion of lease liability (2,845 ) (1,490 ) Cash flow from financing activities $ 179,062 $ 25,595 Net cash flow during the period 110,415 2,964 Cash at bank and in hand at the beginning of the period 8,656 6,162 Net foreign exchange difference (975 ) (471 ) Cash at bank and in hand at the end of the period $ 118,096 $ 8,655

The following table presents the Company’s key financial information by segment (unaudited):

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated 2021 2020 2021 2020 Kit Revenue 15,263 8,320 26,797 14,759 Cost of goods sold (2,439 ) (966 ) (4,112 ) (2,671 ) Gross profit 12,824 7,354 22,685 12,088 Gross profit margin 84.0 % 88.4% 84.7 % 81.9% Service Revenue 23,693 17,284 60,221 34,404 Cost of goods sold (12,826 ) (6,225 ) (28,299 ) (12,114 ) Gross profit 10,868 11,058 31,922 22,289 Gross profit margin 45.9% 64.0% 53.0% 64.8% Total segments Revenue 38,956 25,604 87,018 49,163 Cost of goods sold (15,264 ) (7,192 ) (32,411 ) (14,786 ) Gross profit 23,692 18,412 54,607 34,377 Gross profit margin 60.8% 71.9% 62.8% 69.9% Corporate / Unallocated Revenue 4,727 1,584 7,955 4,904 Cost of goods sold (3,115 ) (1,246 ) (4,352 ) (2,671 ) Gross profit 1,612 338 3,602 2,233 Gross profit margin 34.1% 21.4% 45.3% 45.5% Consolidated Revenue 43,683 27,188 94,973 54,067 Cost of goods sold (18,379 ) (8,437 ) (36,763 ) (17,456 ) Gross profit 25,304 18,751 58,209 36,611 Gross profit margin 57.9% 69.0% 61.3% 67.7%

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to operating loss, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, is set forth below (unaudited):

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating profit/(loss) (7,791 ) 4,957 (44,652 ) (5,370 ) Add: Amortization 2,993 2,642 11,090 9,872 Depreciation 1,635 842 4,713 2,668 EBITDA (3,163 ) 8,441 (28,849 ) (7,170 ) Management Adjustments (85 ) 2,370 7,777 3,852 Share based compensation expenses 1,888 - 2,524 - Adjusted EBITDA (1,360 ) 10,811 (18,548 ) 11,022

Reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, are set forth below (unaudited):

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 43,683 27,188 94,973 54,067 Cost of goods sold (18,379 ) (8,437 ) (36,763 ) (17,456 ) Gross Profit 25,304 18,751 58,209 36,611 Gross Profit % 57.9% 69.0% 61.3% 67.7% Less: Inventory fair value step up - 6 - 266 Depreciation charges 1,100 825 2,992 1,540 Share based compensation expenses 100 - 100 - Adjusted Gross Profit 26,504 19,582 61,302 38,417 Adjusted Gross Profit % 60.7% 72.0% 64.5% 71.1%

Reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, by segment are set forth below (unaudited):