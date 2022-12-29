Advanced search
    OLK   US6807101000

OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(OLK)
12-28-2022
25.34 USD   -0.20%
08:01aOlink to participate in the 41st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
08:00aOlink to participate in the 41st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
12/14Canaccord Genuity Initiates Olink With Buy Rating, Price Target is $28
MT
Olink to participate in the 41st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/29/2022
UPPSALA, Sweden, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK), today announced its participation in the 41st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Company management will present on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at 7:30 am PT.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.olink.com/news-events/events.

About Olink
Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America, and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

IR contact
Jan Medina, CFA
VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Mobile: +1 617 802 4157
jan.medina@olink.com  

Media contact
Andrea Prander
Corporate Communications Manager
Mobile: +46 768 775 275
andrea.prander@olink.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 138 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 64,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -169x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 018 M 3 018 M -
EV / Sales 2022 21,4x
EV / Sales 2023 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 416
Free-Float 30,0%
Managers and Directors
Jon Aron Olof Heimer Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Oskar Hjelm Chief Financial Officer
Jon Hindar Non-Executive Chairman
Ida Grundberg Chief Scientific Officer
Fredrik Netzel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)39.23%3 018
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-14.73%31 885
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-22.55%8 253
TECAN GROUP AG-25.33%5 691
NINGBO YONGXIN OPTICS CO.,LTD-29.84%1 345
JEOL LTD.-61.70%1 339