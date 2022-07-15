Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Oliveda International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMCP   US68078P1084

OLIVEDA INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(HMCP)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:41 2022-07-11 pm EDT
0.0510 USD   -22.73%
11:12aOlive Tree People Inc. Initiates Exclusive Partnership with US Salons and Spas
GL
07/07Olive Tree People Inc. Announces New Revolutionary Waterless Skincare Products and Offers Investors Free Products
GL
06/13Olive Tree People Inc. Announces Over 31% Revenue Growth for 2021 and Plans Acquisition to Develop Mindfulness App for Mental Health
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Olive Tree People Inc. Initiates Exclusive Partnership with US Salons and Spas

07/15/2022 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA MONICA, CA, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) subsidiary Olive Tree People Inc. today announced that Oliveda, the number one waterless skincare brand from Europe, is now starting exclusively with up to 3,875 beauty salons and spas in the United States. For its exclusive U.S. partners, Olive Tree People offers exclusivity within the salon’s or spa’s ZIP code, participation in all online sales generated in that ZIP code, the beauty salon or spas will be advertised by exclusively by Olive Tree People every week, among other benefits.

Olive Tree People regularly contacts 225 million potential customers for its exclusive zip code partners. The brand’s treatment concepts are unique worldwide and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book “The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days”.

Waterless beauty was cited as “the next big thing” in articles in US Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, as well as many others industry outlets, and by Mintel, a world-leading institute for future research. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success.

Register now for exclusivity in your ZIP code by emailing US-Beauty-Salon-Zipcode@oliveda.com

About Oliveda International, Inc.
Founded by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc., listed under the stock symbol OLVI, has subsidiaries including Olive Tree People Inc. and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, which have over 20 years of experience in the manufacture and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products. The company also has wearable beauty and health technology unique in the world. In addition to online sales and a worldwide branch network of 650 retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates flagship stores, the Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Düsseldorf. Overall, the company assumes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide in the next five years and increase the branch network to 1,200 worldwide. Through its subsidiaries, Olive Tree People is the largest investor in organic certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Additional information about the Company is available at http://www.oliveda.com, https://us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.  The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.



All news about OLIVEDA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
11:12aOlive Tree People Inc. Initiates Exclusive Partnership with US Salons and Spas
GL
07/07Olive Tree People Inc. Announces New Revolutionary Waterless Skincare Products and Offe..
GL
06/13Olive Tree People Inc. Announces Over 31% Revenue Growth for 2021 and Plans Acquisition..
GL
2021OLIVEDA INTERNATIONAL : Inc. (OLVI) Announces Launch of OLIVEDA TV on ShopHQ
GL
2021Oliveda International, Inc Announces Launch of OLIVEDA TV on ShopHQ
CI
2021Oliveda International, Inc. acquired The Intuition of Nature Inc.
CI
2021Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Announces Plan for Subsidiary Regulation A+ Offering
GL
2021Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Reports 40% Sales Increase for 2020 in One of the Mo..
GL
2021Oliveda International, Inc. Provides Sales Guidance for 2020
CI
2021Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Targets Growth in Pregnancy Beauty After High Profil..
GL
More news
Chart OLIVEDA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oliveda International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Thomas Lommel Chairman, President, CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Schwahlen Treasurer & Director
Setareh Maleknia Secretary