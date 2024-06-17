The company recently celebrated its first year in the U.S. and is on track to reach $100 million in sales revenue in its second year

SANTA MONICA, CA, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) today announced that subsidiary Olive Tree People and its waterless beauty grew 2,850% in the first year selling in the United States. On June 7-8, Olive Tree People and the waterless beauty movement celebrated its first year in the U.S. where it experienced 2850% growth from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024.

Founder and CEO Thomas Lommel told more than 600 people from the waterless movement community at the 1st Anniversary Convention in Los Angeles that the company started in his garage in Venice, from which 40 packages were sent daily, and that in less than one year, this had increased to over 3,000 packages shipped per day. The company now operates several warehouses in Los Angeles from which thousands of packages are sent to U.S. customers every day, and the trend is still rising.

Lommel also reported that they started in March 2023 with fewer than 10 Waterless Beauty Consultants, and this number has increased to over 20,000 today.

“Based on the current figures for the first quarter of 2024, the sales of the company in its second year is projected to exceed $100 million dollars in the U.S. alone, and the company is expected to triple sales in 2025 with a planned upgrade to the Nasdaq.”

When Lommel, who developed his first product, the I01, over 20 years ago in his olive treehouse in the south of Spain, was asked about the potential of his waterless beauty movement, he replied, “If you explain to 10 people what we do differently and why our products are so successful, you will have the attention of at least 90%, and thanks to our 365-day guarantee, you will also have 9 sales. Most of them come back and buy more products.

“If you ask me how big the potential is for waterless movement in the U.S., I would say $56.6 billion because that is 90% of $62.97 billion, which is the size of the cosmetics market in the U.S. People understand and love what we do and don't want to spend 70% on distilled water anymore. In addition, more and more people understand that the vitality of the raw materials plays an extremely important role in the products. The next generation of clean beauty is now bio-active and 70% water-free. With over 150,000 waterless beauty consultants expected in the next 10 years, we will make a significant contribution to educating the beauty community in the U.S.,” Lommel concluded.

