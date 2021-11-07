DOSE token CEX Listing

OliveX Holdings Limited
Media Release
'DOSE', THE FITNESS METAVERSE TOKEN, OPENS STRONGLY
FOLLOWING SUCCESSFULLY CEX LISTINGS
HIGHLIGHTS
-
DOSE token lists on major Centralised Exchanges (CEX) OKEx and gate.io
-
Intraday high of USD$0.501 represents a +1,500% gain to the latest Initial Dex Offering (IDO) price of USD$0.03
-
-
The DOSE fully diluted market capitalisation at the close price on 4 November 2021 of USD$0.291 was USD$1.45B
-
OKEx is an industry leader in the cryptocurrency trading space operating in over 200 countries, with +20 million traders and +400 trading pairs1
-
gate.io currently the number 6 placed Cryptocurrency Spot Exchange by 24-hour volume2
-
DOSE token IDO on Polkasarter completed selling USD$500,000 of DOSE at USD$0.03 price
-
Polkastarter IDO was extremely successful with 14,658 participants submitting whitelist applications and selling out in 30 minutes
-
Token swaps and liquidity pools for the DOSE token now live on major Decentralised Exchanges (DEX) Uniswap and PancakeSwap
8 November 2021 - OliveX Holdings Limited(OliveX or the Company) (NSX:OLX), through its wholly-owned subsidiary OliveX (BVI) Limited, announcesthe highly successful listing of DOSE on major Centralised Exchanges (CEX) OKEX and gate.io. Additionally, the Company announces the completion of further sales of USD$500,000 in DOSE tokens through anInitial Dex Offering (IDO) on Polkastarter as well as the commencement of token swaps and liquidity pools on both Uniswap and PancakeSwap.
-
OKEx Centralised Exchange Listing
DOSE token commenced trading on major CEX platforms OKEx and gate.io on 4 November 2021. DOSE performed strongly in opening hours of trade reaching an intraday high of USD$0.503 on OKEx representing a +1,500% gain to the latest IDO price of USD$0.03. The DOSE fully diluted market capitalisation at the close price on 4 November 2021 of USD$0.291 was USD$1.45B.
About OKEx
OKEx is an innovative cryptocurrency exchange with advanced financial services. They rely on blockchain technology to provide everything required for trading and investment within cryptocurrency. As an industry leader in cryptocurrency trading space OKEx operates in over 200 countries, with +20 million traders and +400 trading pairs.3
About gate.io
Blockchain assets exchange platform designed to trade cryptocurrencies and is currently the number 6 placed Cryptocurrency Spot Exchange by 24-hour volume. 4 The company offers crypto-to-crypto loans, margin trading, and live crypto market data, thereby enabling users to trade cryptocurrencies securely.
Polkastarter IDO
The IDO on Polkastarter was extremely well received with over 14,658 participants submitting whitelist applications and selling out in 30 minutes. Each participant went into the draw for a USD$500 allocation at a $0.03 token price with a total of USD$500,000 of DOSE tokens sold.
This follows USD$2.53M of DOSE token pre-sales which received strong support from key strategic and high-profile industry figures including Blue Pool Capital, Polygon, Solana Capital, SkyVision Capital, SMO Capital, The Spartan Group, OKEx Blockdream Ventures, Sebastien Borget (co-founder and COO of The Sandbox) and Gabby Dizon (co-founder of Yield
Guild Games).5
Decentralised Exchange Liquidity Pools and Token Swaps
Liquidity pools and token swaps are now live on major Decentralised Exchanges (DEX) Uniswap and PancakeSwap. The liquidity pools on Uniswap went live on November 3, 2:30 p.m. UTC / 10:30 p.m. HKT. Meanwhile, the liquidity pool on PancakeSwap went live on November 3, 2:45 p.m. UTC / 10:45 p.m. HKT.
Keith Rumjahn, founder and CEO, commented:
"The OliveX team is showing no signs of slowing down our rapid pace as we continue on our path to build the fitness metaverse. The listing and incredible early performance of DOSE on OKEx and gate.io is a real testament to the belief in the fitness metaverse we are building as well as the wider open metaverse that we are contributing to with our strategic partners.
-
-
NSX Announcement 25 Oct 2021 - Total Of USD$2.53m In 'Dose' Token Sales Achieved With Participation From Key Strategic Parties
Both OKEx and gate.io are market leaders in the cryptocurrency trading space and we are extremely honored to be working with them and thank them for their assistance on our initial DOSE listings. Another successful IDO also completed on Polkasarter this week and we appreciate the continued support from our community and the Polkastarter team.
We have big things planned for the DOSE ecosystem and the fitness metaverse, and while we've been able to achieve so much in such a short timeline we are only just getting started. We will continue to deliver on our vison for an open fitness metaverse, to motivate people improve their health and wellbeing"
About OliveX
OliveX is a digital health and fitness company delivering unique user experiences through fitness gamification, augmented reality, and play-to-earn experiences. The OliveX fitness metaverse provides platforms that enable real-world fitness to merge with the digital universe in order to engage consumers with brands, influencers, and coaches. OliveX is designed for those who exercise at home, at the gym, or outdoors in over 170 countries.
The DOSE token, created by OliveX as a cross-platform token for the fitness metaverse and the utility token for run-to-win games within the OliveX ecosystem including Dustland Runner. DOSE is an ERC-20-compatible fungible token and is an acronym for the chemicals released when getting fit and working out: Dopamine, Oxytocin, Serotonin and Endorphinn. Dustland Runner is the first ever blockchain fitness game where players physical output is rewarded in the virtual world with digital items.
Figure 1 - DOSE token indicative timeline
Figure 2 - DOSE tokenomics and supply
ENDS
For further information, photography or interview requests, please contact:
Keith Rumjahn
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer keith@olivex.ai
About OliveX and OliveX BVI
OliveX (NSX:OLX) is a leading health and fitness company, based in Hong Kong, which is behind successful consumer and enterprise fitness technology such as 22 Push Ups, KARA Smart and Volution Fitness. OliveX combines gamification with artificial intelligence and premium content to motivate and engage itsconsumers and link them to brands, influencers and fitness coaches. OliveX works with global health and fitness brands such as Les Mills and Gold's Gyms and fitness apparel company Gym Aesthetics.
OliveX (BVI) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of OliveX registered in the British Virgin Islands, is building a fitness metaverse where players can work out at home, in the gym, or outdoors to gain in-game rewards. These experiences are linked with its newly launched DOSE token, which is designed to be rewarded and spent across OliveX platforms, including 22 Push Ups and KARA Smart.
Disclaimer
Restrictions due to compliance regulations for different jurisdictions apply. The $DOSE token will not be offered to residents of Australia, China, the United States of America, South Korea, Nepal, Bangladesh, Macedonia, Bolivia, Ecuador, India, Pakistan, Algeria, and Morocco. The $DOSE token team and its affiliates do not bear legal responsibilities in the case that individuals refuse to comply with international laws applicable to their respective jurisdictions. The $DOSE team is not liable for any loss or legal liability incurred in the event that individuals violate the terms of their respective jurisdictions. Please consult the respective laws governing your region for the most accurate information.
Disclaimer
OliveX Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 21:07:05 UTC.