OliveX : Annual Report - 30 June 2021

CEO's Letter

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to present OliveX Holdings Limited's ("OliveX" or the "Company") Annual Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.

2021 has been another milestone year for OliveX. The Company successfully completed an oversubscribed A$8.7M placement which, included prominent investors in the blockchain space. This funding will allow the Company to expand on its vision of building a fitness metaverse connected through blockchain technology and non fungible tokens ("NFT") as well as fund the acquisition of technology and communities that grow our fitness metaverse.

The OliveX Fitness Metaverse is a parallel reality that exists in real-time and never stops. A shared environment for our brand partners and their consumers to have a true sense of community, belonging and interaction. Our Fitness Metaverse will enable customers to seamlessly jump between worlds and bring elements from one world to the next including hybrid physical/digital product ownership rights such as NFTs. A place where our customers can exercise, play and be rewarded.

On 1 July 2021, we completed acquisition of Six to Start Limited, the creators of the world's no.1 gamified audio running game in "Zombies Run!" with an average 300,000 monthly active users and approximately 50,000 paid subscribers. A fitness metaverse is a virtual collective space where people can meet like minded fitness enthusiasts, Zombies Run already has a thriving virtual community of runners with 29,100 followers on twitter, 60,000 followers on Facebook and 11,900 followers on Instagram.

In August 2021, we announced the launch of Asia's first football NFT in collaboration with Resources Capital Football Club of the Hong Kong Premier League, which showcases our team's ability to sign sports and fitness IP's and our ability to execute blockchain technology.

The fitness metaverse is about bringing brands to customers from the physical world to the virtual. In December 2020, we acquired Volution, a gym management software that was serving global fitness brands such as Anytime fitness who have 4,500 gym franchises gyms. Through Volution, the company has since expanded to signed partnerships with world class fitness brands in Les Mills and Gold's Gym. In Les Mills, our partner boasts that classes are being taught at over 20,000 gyms globally supporting 140,000 instructors. In Gold's Gym we have an icon in the gym industry. Known as the mecca of bodybuilding and the only fitness gym listed on ESPN's notable gym venues.

Outlook

COVID-19 has accelerated the change of the fitness landscape to a hybrid physical/virtual model and the demand for digital fitness will continue to grow. We believe that the future of fitness is fitness as a game. The future of fitness is a fitness metaverse with interconnected fitness games powered by blockchain technology and NFT's.

The Company is well positioned to create a world class fitness metaverse at the intersection of gaming, blockchain and fitness, helping people get fitter through a play to earn mechanism which rewards exercising and playing.

My fellow Directors Yat Siu, David Do, Sonny Vu, Karen Contet and Maja McGuire all add extensive experience and considerable expertise to the Company and their guidance will assist OliveX in achieving its potential.

The OliveX mission is Fit, Fun and Fab, and we continue to apply this mantra as we expand the content and application offerings to users. More than ever, this mantra and our offering is becoming a necessity for end users and the Company's potential customer base.

I am extremely thankful for the commitment of the Board, the executive team and our employees who continue to operate and execute on every opportunity diligently under difficult circumstances.

The Board would like to thank our shareholders, our coaches and our customers for their continued support and for embarking on this journey with OliveX. We look forward to our next exciting phase of growth as we continue to build the OliveX ecosystem together.

Regards

KEITH RUMJAHN

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

