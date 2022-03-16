OliveX : Interim Financial Report - 31 December 2021
03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
OLIVEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
ABN 631 675 986
APPENDIX 3 AND INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
OLIVEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
AND CONTROLLED ENTITIES
ACN 631 675 986
Results
Reporting Periods
Current period:
Previous corresponding period:
Percentage
Revenue and net profit
Change
Revenue from ordinary activities
968%
Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after tax
(30%)
Profit/(loss) for ordinary activities after tax
(30%)
attributable to owners
Dividends
Current period:
Interim Dividend in respect of the six months ended 31 December 2021 Previous corresponding period:
Interim Dividend in respect of the six months ended 31 December 2020
Percentage
Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per Security Dividends
Change
NTA backing per ordinary share
3432%
Commentary on Results
APPENDIX 3
31 December 2021
Six-month period ended 31 December 2021
Six-month period ended 31 December 2020
31 December
31 December
2021
2020
to
1,252,293
117,265
to
(3,725,297)
(5,344,701)
to
(3,725,297)
(5,344,701)
Amount per
Franked
security
amount
$
$
Nil
Nil
N/A
Nil
Nil
N/A
31 December
31 December
2021
2020
₵
₵
To
7.33
(0.22)
Commentary of the half year financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 is contained on page 5 of the Interim Report included with this announcement.
Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period
Control gained over entities
Name of entities
Six to Start Limited
Date(s) of gain of control
2 July 2021
Loss of control of entities
Name of entities
N/A
Date(s) of loss of control
N/A
Details of associates
The Company does not have any associates or joint ventures for the half year ended 31 December 2021.
Compliance Statement
The information provided in Appendix 3 and throughout OliveX Holdings Limited's Interim Financial Report is based on OliveX Holding Limited's Interim financial statements for the half year ended 31 December 2021.
OliveX Holding Limited's Interim financial statements for the half year ended 31 December 2021 have been subject to a review. A copy of the independent auditor's review report is set out on page 27 of the Interim Financial Report included with this announcement.
