  OliveX Holdings Limited
    OLX   AU0000100190

OLIVEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OLX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OliveX : Interim Financial Report - 31 December 2021

03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
OLIVEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

ABN 631 675 986

APPENDIX 3 AND INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

OLIVEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

AND CONTROLLED ENTITIES

ACN 631 675 986

Results

Reporting Periods

  • Current period:
  • Previous corresponding period:

Percentage

Revenue and net profit

Change

Revenue from ordinary activities

968%

Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after tax

(30%)

Profit/(loss) for ordinary activities after tax

(30%)

attributable to owners

Dividends

Current period:

  • Interim Dividend in respect of the six months ended 31 December 2021 Previous corresponding period:
  • Interim Dividend in respect of the six months ended 31 December 2020

Percentage

Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per Security Dividends

Change

NTA backing per ordinary share

3432%

Commentary on Results

APPENDIX 3

31 December 2021

Six-month period ended 31 December 2021

Six-month period ended 31 December 2020

31 December

31 December

2021

2020

to

1,252,293

117,265

to

(3,725,297)

(5,344,701)

to

(3,725,297)

(5,344,701)

Amount per

Franked

security

amount

$

$

Nil

Nil

N/A

Nil

Nil

N/A

31 December

31 December

2021

2020

To

7.33

(0.22)

Commentary of the half year financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 is contained on page 5 of the Interim Report included with this announcement.

Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period

  1. Control gained over entities

Name of entities

Six to Start Limited

Date(s) of gain of control

2 July 2021

  1. Loss of control of entities

Name of entities

N/A

Date(s) of loss of control

N/A

Details of associates

The Company does not have any associates or joint ventures for the half year ended 31 December 2021.

Compliance Statement

The information provided in Appendix 3 and throughout OliveX Holdings Limited's Interim Financial Report is based on OliveX Holding Limited's Interim financial statements for the half year ended 31 December 2021.

OliveX Holding Limited's Interim financial statements for the half year ended 31 December 2021 have been subject to a review. A copy of the independent auditor's review report is set out on page 27 of the Interim Financial Report included with this announcement.

ACN 631 675 986

INTERIM FINANCIAL

REPORT

31 December 2021

OLIVEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT

AND CONTROLLED ENTITIES

31 December 2021

ACN 631 675 986

Contents

Corporate Directory................................................................................................................................................................

2

Directors' report .....................................................................................................................................................................

3

Auditor's independence declaration ......................................................................................................................................

6

Consolidated Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income.........................................................................

7

Consolidated Statement of financial position ........................................................................................................................

8

Consolidated statement of changes in Equity ........................................................................................................................

9

Consolidated Statement of cash flows .................................................................................................................................

10

Notes to the consolidated financial statements...................................................................................................................

11

Directors' declaration ...........................................................................................................................................................

26

Independent auditor's report ...............................................................................................................................................

27

OLIVEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT

AND CONTROLLED ENTITIES

31 December 2021

ACN 631 675 986

Corporate Directory

Current Directors

Keith Rumjahn

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Sonny Vu

Non-executive Chairman

Yat Siu

Non-executive Director

David Do

Non-executive Director (appointed 24 August 2021)

Karen Contet

Non-executive Director

Maja McGuire

Non-executive Director (appointed 24 August 2021)

Company Secretary

Joel Ives

(appointed 24 August 2021)

Marshall Lee

(appointed 24 August 2021)

John Bell

(resigned 24 August 2021)

Registered Office

Share Registry

Street:

69 Hay Street

Link Market Services

Subiaco WA 6008

Street:

Level 12, QV1 Building

250 St Georges Terrace

Telephone:

+61 (0)8 9388 3742

Perth WA 6000

Email:

investor@olivex.ai

Telephone:

1300 554 474 (investors within

Australia)

Website:

olivex.ai

+61 (0)8 9211 6670

Securities Exchange

Auditor

National Securities Exchange

Moore Australia Audit (WA)

Street:

1 Bligh Street

Street:

Level 15, Exchange Tower

Sydney NSW 2000

2 The Esplanade

NSX Code:

OLX

Perth WA 6000

Telephone:

+61 0(8) 9225 5355

Legal Advisor and NSX Nominated Advisor

Blackwall Legal LLP

Street:

AMP Tower Level 28

140 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA, 6000

Telephone:

+61 0(8) 6169 2500

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

OliveX Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,64 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
Net income 2021 -7,58 M -5,45 M -5,45 M
Net cash 2021 3,21 M 2,31 M 2,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 191 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 78,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Keith Rumjahn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Yat Siu Non-Executive Chairman
Gunnar Karlsson Engineering Director
Maja Aleksandra McGuire Director
David Do Director
