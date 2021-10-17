OliveX : Notice of Annual General Meeting & Proxy Form

OliveX Holdings Limited

AMP Tower,

Level 28,

140 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

ACN 631 675 986

18 October 2021

Dear Shareholders

IMPACT OF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS ON THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The shareholder meeting is scheduled to be held in Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005 on Tuesday 23 November 2021 at 10:00am (AWST) (Meeting).

The Company is continuing to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 virus in Western Australia and following guidance from the Federal and State Governments, at this stage the Directors have made the decision that a physical meeting will be held. Accordingly, Shareholders will be able to attend the Meeting in person.

In accordance with the Treasury Laws Amendment (2021 Measures No. 1) Act 2021, the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Notice of Meeting to shareholders unless a shareholder has requested a hard copy. The Notice of Meeting can be viewed and downloaded from the link set out below.

The Company strongly encourages Shareholders to lodge a directed proxy form prior to the meeting and register their attendance prior to the Meeting if they intend to attend. Questions should also be submitted in advance of the Meeting as this will provide management with the best opportunity to prepare for the meeting, for example by preparing answers in advance to Shareholders questions. However, votes and questions may also be submitted during the Meeting.

Please find below links to important Meeting documents:

Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum: https://www.olivex.ai/investment

Alternatively, a complete copy of the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement has been posted on the Company's NSX market announcements page.

If you have nominated an email address and have elected to receive electronic communications from the Company, you will also receive an email to your nominated email address with a link to an electronic copy of the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement.

In order to receive electronic communications from the Company in the future, please update your Shareholder details online at https://www.linkmarketservices.com.au/and log in with your unique shareholder identification number and postcode (or country for overseas residents), where you can

find on your enclosed personalised proxy form. Once logged in you can also lodge your proxy vote online by clicking on the "Vote" tab.

If you are unable to access the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum online, please contact the Company Secretary, Marshall Lee, on +61 8 9278 2478 or via email at info@olivex.ai.