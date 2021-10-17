OliveX : Notice of Annual General Meeting & Proxy Form

OliveX Holdings Limited
Dear Shareholders
IMPACT OF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS ON THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The shareholder meeting is scheduled to be held in Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005 on Tuesday 23 November 2021 at 10:00am (AWST) (Meeting).
The Company is continuing to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 virus in Western Australia and following guidance from the Federal and State Governments, at this stage the Directors have made the decision that a physical meeting will be held. Accordingly, Shareholders will be able to attend the Meeting in person.
In accordance with the Treasury Laws Amendment (2021 Measures No. 1) Act 2021, the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Notice of Meeting to shareholders unless a shareholder has requested a hard copy. The Notice of Meeting can be viewed and downloaded from the link set out below.
The Company strongly encourages Shareholders to lodge a directed proxy form prior to the meeting and register their attendance prior to the Meeting if they intend to attend. Questions should also be submitted in advance of the Meeting as this will provide management with the best opportunity to prepare for the meeting, for example by preparing answers in advance to Shareholders questions. However, votes and questions may also be submitted during the Meeting.
Please find below links to important Meeting documents:
Alternatively, a complete copy of the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement has been posted on the Company's NSX market announcements page.
If you have nominated an email address and have elected to receive electronic communications from the Company, you will also receive an email to your nominated email address with a link to an electronic copy of the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement.
In order to receive electronic communications from the Company in the future, please update your Shareholder details online at https://www.linkmarketservices.com.au/and log in with your unique shareholder identification number and postcode (or country for overseas residents), where you can
find on your enclosed personalised proxy form. Once logged in you can also lodge your proxy vote online by clicking on the "Vote" tab.
If you are unable to access the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum online, please contact the Company Secretary, Marshall Lee, on +61 8 9278 2478 or via email at info@olivex.ai.
The Australian government and the respective State governments are implementing a wide range of
measures to contain or delay the spread of COVID-19. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to make alternative arrangements to those set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting, the Company will notify Shareholders accordingly via the Company's website at www.olivex.ai and the Company's
NSX Announcement Platform at nsx.com.au (NSX: OLX).
This announcement is authorised by the Board.
Yours sincerely,
Marshall Lee
Company Secretary
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Notice is given that the annual general meeting of the Company will be held at:
Important: This Notice is an important document that should be read in its entirety. If you are in any doubt or have any questions about this document, you should promptly consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Notice is given that the annual general meeting of OliveX Holdings Limited ACN 631 675 986 (Company) will be held at 10:00am (AWST) on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 at Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005 (Meeting).
Agenda
Annual Report
To table and consider the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2021, which includes the Financial Report, the Directors' Report, the Remuneration Report and the Auditor's Report.
Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non- binding resolution:
"That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as set out in the Annual Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021."
Note: The vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.
Voting exclusion: In accordance with sections 250BD, 250R and 250V of the Corporations Act, a vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons: (a) a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or (b) a Closely Related Party of such a member, subject to the applicable exceptions described in this Notice.
3 Resolution 2 - Election of Director - Karen Contet
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of clause 19.4 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 6.47 and for all other purposes, Karen Contet, who was appointed as a Director on 10 May 2021 retires as a Director and, being eligible and offering herself for re-election, is re-elected as a Director, as described in the Explanatory Statement."
4 Resolution 3 - Election of Director - Maja McGuire
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of clause 19.4 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 6.47 and for all other purposes, Maja McGuire, who was appointed as a Director on 24 August 2021 retires as a Director and, being eligible and offering herself for re-election, is re-elected as a Director, as described in the Explanatory Statement."
5 Resolution 4 - Election of Director - David Do
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of clause 19.4 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 6.47 and for all other purposes, David Do, who was appointed as a Director on 24 August 2021 retires as a Director and, being eligible and offering himself for re-election, is re-elected as a Director, as described in the Explanatory Statement."
6 Resolution 5 - Re-election of Director - Yat Siu
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of clause 20.2 of the Constitution and for all other purposes, Yat Siu, who retires as a Director by rotation and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election as a Director, is re-elected as a Director, as described in the Explanatory Statement."
7 Resolution 6 - Re-election of Director - Sonny Vu
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of clause 20.2 of the Constitution and for all other purposes, Sonny Vu, who retires as a Director by rotation and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election as a Director, is re-elected as a Director, as described in the Explanatory Statement."
