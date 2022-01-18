Log in
    OLX   AU0000100190

OLIVEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OLX)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 01/06
1.95 AUD   -2.50%
04:52pOLIVEX : TRIB3 partnership executed as OliveX continues rapid fitness metaverse expansion
PU
04:52pOLIVEX : OLX Investor Presentation 2022
PU
01/06OLIVEX HOLDINGS LIMITED (NSX : OLX) Partnered with Gym Aesthetics
AQ
OliveX : OLX Investor Presentation 2022

01/18/2022 | 04:52pm EST
Building the Fitness Metaverse

Where physical fitness meets the metaverse

| 1

OliveX is a digital fitness company that provides applications, smart technology and unique fitness gamification leveraging blockchain technology and move-to-earn functionality.

OliveX leading the pack

FITNESS 4.0

DOSE Token

  • OliveX fitness metaverse utility token
  • Fully diluted market cap of US$717M*

Expert knowledge and a strategic partnership with

Animoca Brands put OliveX ahead of the competition

OliveX is perfectly positioned in the centre of three of the most exciting on the planet combining fitness, gaming and blockchain in the one place

1 - Source: https://coinmarketcap.com/ - close price from 6 January 2022

| 2

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

A$1.95

95.26M

OLX SHAREHOLDERS

SHARE PRICE

SHARES ON

Strategic Investors

Management and

AS AT 08/10/2021

ISSUE

(6.74%)

Directors (14.38%)

A$185.76M

Animoca Brands

Other Investors

Limited (33.70%)

(45.18%)

MARKET CAP

AT $1.95/SHARE

TOP 20 - 76.47%

MANAGEMENT

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andy Hall

Adrian Hon

Mary Chow

Chief Operations

Chief Innovation

Chief Financial

Officer

Officer

Officer

Sonny Vu

Yat Siu

David Do

Maja McGuire

Karen Contet

Keith Rumjahn

Non-Executive

Non-Executive

Independent

Independent

Independent

Managing

Chairman

Director

Non-Executive

Non-Executive

Non-Executive

Director

Director

Director

Director

Jenny Hsu

Marisa Lam

Scott Williamson

Head of Hong

Head of Marketing

CEO, Dustland

Kong Operations

and Communications

Runner

3

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

OliveX is at the centre of three of the most exciting industries on the planet.

Fitness &

Wellness Industry

Global gym industry was worth US$96.7 billion in 2020, with more than 184 million gym members in total5

Industry experiencing a digital overhall following COVID-19

Fitness app market grew by 53.2% from 2019 to 20206

US$176 billion gaming industry is bigger than the film and music industry combined1

3.2 billion global gaming community2

Popularity of fitness gaming and Esports clearly evident:

Pokemon Go revenue hit US$1.2B in 2020 - US$5B total over 5 years3

Esports have generated over US$1B in revenue 20214

Gaming

Blockchain

Industry

& NFT Market

Wide adoption of blockchain technology has accelerated growth in NFTs

The NFT space generated US$10.67 billion in trading volume during Q3 2021, an increase of 704% from the previous quarter7

Games continue to drive usage within the industry

  • Unique active wallets (UAW) connecting to game dapps increased 140% QoQ in Q37

1 - www.newzoo.com- Global Games Market to Generate $175.8 Billion in 2021 2 - www.statista.com- Number of video

gamers worldwide in 2021, by region

3 - www.forbes.com- 'Pokémon GO' Has Made $5 Billion In Five Years

4 - www.statista.com- eSports market revenue worldwide from 2019 to 2024

5 - policyadvice.net - 19+ Statistics and Facts About the Fitness Industry (2021)

  • - www.grandviewresearch.com- Fitness App Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Exercise & Weight Loss, Activity Tracking), By Platform (Android, iOS), By Device (Smartphones, Wearable Devices), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

7 - https://dappradar.com - Dapp Industry Report: Q3 2021 Overview

| 4

MAINSTREAM ADOPTION OF THE METAVERSE

Major fitness brands are positioning themselves to enter the metaverse

Nikeland in Roblox

Acquisition of RTFKT

Collaboration with

USD$22M in sales

The Sandbox

Bored Ape Yacht Club

achieved through initial drop

LAND Owners

| 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OliveX Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 21:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
