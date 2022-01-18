OliveX : OLX Investor Presentation 2022
Building the Fitness Metaverse
Where physical fitness meets the metaverse
OliveX is a digital fitness company that provides applications, smart technology and unique fitness gamification leveraging blockchain technology and move-to-earn functionality.
OliveX leading the pack
FITNESS 4.0
DOSE Token
OliveX fitness metaverse utility token
Fully diluted market cap of US$717M*
Expert knowledge and a strategic partnership with
Animoca Brands put OliveX ahead of the competition
OliveX is perfectly positioned in the
centre of three of the most exciting on the planet combining fitness, gaming and blockchain in the one place
1 - Source:
https://coinmarketcap.com/ - close price from 6 January 2022
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
A$1.95
95.26M
OLX SHAREHOLDERS
SHARE PRICE
SHARES ON
Strategic Investors
Management and
AS AT 08/10/2021
ISSUE
(6.74%)
Directors (14.38%)
A$185.76M
Animoca Brands
Other Investors
Limited (33.70%)
(45.18%)
MARKET CAP
AT $1.95/SHARE
TOP 20 - 76.47%
MANAGEMENT
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Andy Hall
Adrian Hon
Mary Chow
Chief Operations
Chief Innovation
Chief Financial
Officer
Officer
Officer
Sonny Vu
Yat Siu
David Do
Maja McGuire
Karen Contet
Keith Rumjahn
Non-Executive
Non-Executive
Independent
Independent
Independent
Managing
Chairman
Director
Non-Executive
Non-Executive
Non-Executive
Director
Director
Director
Director
Jenny Hsu
Marisa Lam
Scott Williamson
Head of Hong
Head of Marketing
CEO, Dustland
Kong Operations
and Communications
Runner
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
OliveX is at the centre of three of the most exciting industries on the planet.
Fitness &
Wellness Industry
Global gym industry was worth US$96.7 billion in 2020, with more than 184 million gym members in total
5
Industry experiencing a digital overhall following COVID-19
Fitness app market grew by 53.2% from 2019 to 2020
6
US$176 billion gaming industry is bigger than the film and music industry combined
1
3.2 billion global gaming community
2
Popularity of fitness gaming and Esports clearly evident:
Pokemon Go revenue hit US$1.2B in 2020 - US$5B total over 5 years
3
Esports have generated over US$1B in revenue 2021
4
Gaming
Blockchain
Industry
& NFT Market
Wide adoption of blockchain technology has accelerated growth in NFTs
The NFT space generated US$10.67 billion in trading volume during Q3 2021, an increase of 704% from the previous quarter
7
Games continue to drive usage within the industry
Unique active wallets (UAW) connecting to game dapps increased 140% QoQ in Q3 7
MAINSTREAM ADOPTION OF THE METAVERSE
Major fitness brands are positioning themselves to enter the metaverse
Nikeland in Roblox
Acquisition of RTFKT
Collaboration with
USD$22M in sales
The Sandbox
Bored Ape Yacht Club
achieved through initial drop
LAND Owners
