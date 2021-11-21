OliveX : Price Query - 18 November 2021

Log in
    OLX   AU0000100190

OLIVEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OLX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 11/18
0.8 AUD   -20.00%
National Stock Exchange of Australia

Limited

ACN 000 902 063

NSX Limited

ACN 089 447 058

and Subsidiary Entities

1 Bligh Street, Sydney NSW 2000

t +61 2 9233 0100

e info@nsx.com.au

nsx.com.au

Dear Mr Lee,

18 November 2021

OliveX Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "OLX")

Attn: Mr Marshall Lee

Company Secretary

Re: Price Query

OliveX Holdings Limited

AMP Building Level 28

We have noted a significant change in the price of the Company's securities. The price has changed from $1.00 on 16/11/2021 to a low of $0.70 as at 11:33am on 18/11/2021 resulting in a 30.00% decrease in the Company's share price.

In light of this recent market activity, please respond to the following questions:

  1. Is the Company aware of any information concerning the Company's operations that has not been announced to the market, which, if known, could be an explanation for recent trading in the securities of the Company?
  2. If the answer to 1 is yes, can an announcement be made immediately by the Company? If not, why not and when is it expected that an announcement will be made?
  3. Is there any other explanation the Company may have for the recent trading in its securities?
  4. Please confirm that the Company is in compliance with the listing rules and, in particular, listing rule 6.4.

Your response should be sent to me directly no later than 9 am on 19 November 2021. Your response will be released to the market along with a copy of this letter. If you wish to discuss the content of your response, please do not hesitate to contact me as soon as possible.

This request is made under, and in accordance with, Listing Rule 2.7. It goes to whether the Company is in compliance with Listing Rules Section IIA 6.4 and 6.5A.

Yours sincerely,

Ryan Marshall

Market Supervision and Compliance Officer

140 St Georges Terrace Perth - WA Australia 6008

1

Disclaimer

OliveX Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 22:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
