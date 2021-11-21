OliveX : Price Query - 18 November 2021

We have noted a significant change in the price of the Company's securities. The price has changed from $1.00 on 16/11/2021 to a low of $0.70 as at 11:33am on 18/11/2021 resulting in a 30.00% decrease in the Company's share price.

In light of this recent market activity, please respond to the following questions:

Is the Company aware of any information concerning the Company's operations that has not been announced to the market, which, if known, could be an explanation for recent trading in the securities of the Company? If the answer to 1 is yes, can an announcement be made immediately by the Company? If not, why not and when is it expected that an announcement will be made? Is there any other explanation the Company may have for the recent trading in its securities? Please confirm that the Company is in compliance with the listing rules and, in particular, listing rule 6.4.

Your response should be sent to me directly no later than 9 am on 19 November 2021. Your response will be released to the market along with a copy of this letter. If you wish to discuss the content of your response, please do not hesitate to contact me as soon as possible.

This request is made under, and in accordance with, Listing Rule 2.7. It goes to whether the Company is in compliance with Listing Rules Section IIA 6.4 and 6.5A.

Yours sincerely,

Ryan Marshall

Market Supervision and Compliance Officer