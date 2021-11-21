OliveX : Price Query Response - 18 November 2021

Log in
    OLX   AU0000100190

OLIVEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OLX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 11/18
0.8 AUD   -20.00%
05:44pOLIVEX : Price Query Response - 18 November 2021
PU
05:44pOLIVEX : Price Query - 18 November 2021
PU
05:44pOLIVEX : to raise AUD$8M under strategic Share Placement with the backing from Animoca Brands
PU
OliveX Holdings Limited

AMP Tower,

Level 28,

140 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

ACN 631 675 986

22 NOVEMBER 2021

Mr Ryan Marshall

Market Supervision and Compliance Officer

National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited

1 Bligh Street

Sydney NSW 2000

By email: ryan.marshall@nsx.com.au

Dear Mr Marshall

Response to NSX Price Query Listing Rule 2.7

OLX Holdings Limited (OLX, or the Company) (NSX: OLX) refers to your query letter dated 18 November 2021 and provides the following responses:

  1. Is the Company aware of any information concerning the Company's operations that has not been announced to the market, which, if known, could be an explanation for recent trading in the securities of the Company?
    Yes, the Company was aware of information concerning it that had not been announced to the market which if it was known, could be an explanation for recent trading in its securities.
  2. If the answer to 1 is yes, can an announcement be made immediately by the Company? If not, why not and when is it expected that an announcement be made?
    The Company had been relying on, and continues to rely on, listing rule 6.5 not to announce that information under listing rule 6.4, as the information relates to a confidential, incomplete proposal which was being negotiated.
    However, based on recent trading and given the Company could not make the announcement at the time, OLX took the view that an immediate trading halt was warranted, notwithstanding that the Company did not have any reason to suspect that the withheld information may no longer have been confidential.
    The announcement has now been made to the market as the proposal is complete. Please refer to the Company's announcement dated 22 November 2021.
  1. Is there any other explanation the Company may have for the recent trading in its securities?
    No, the Company is not aware of any other explanation for the recent trading in its securities.
  2. Please confirm that the Company is in compliance with the listing rules and, in particular, listing rule 6.4.

OLX confirms that the Company is in compliance with the listing rules, in particular, listing rule 6.4.

This response has been approved by the Board of Directors of OLX.

Should you require any further information in relation to this matter, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Yours sincerely,

Marshall Lee

Company Secretary

2 | P A G E

Disclaimer

OliveX Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 22:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
