OliveX : Price Query Response - 18 November 2021

OLX Holdings Limited (OLX, or the Company) (NSX: OLX) refers to your query letter dated 18 November 2021 and provides the following responses:
Is the Company aware of any information concerning the Company's operations that has not been announced to the market, which, if known, could be an explanation for recent trading in the securities of the Company?
Yes, the Company was aware of information concerning it that had not been announced to the market which if it was known, could be an explanation for recent trading in its securities.
If the answer to 1 is yes, can an announcement be made immediately by the Company? If not, why not and when is it expected that an announcement be made?
The Company had been relying on, and continues to rely on, listing rule 6.5 not to announce that information under listing rule 6.4, as the information relates to a confidential, incomplete proposal which was being negotiated.
However, based on recent trading and given the Company could not make the announcement at the time, OLX took the view that an immediate trading halt was warranted, notwithstanding that the Company did not have any reason to suspect that the withheld information may no longer have been confidential.
The announcement has now been made to the market as the proposal is complete. Please refer to the Company's announcement dated 22 November 2021.
Is there any other explanation the Company may have for the recent trading in its securities?
No, the Company is not aware of any other explanation for the recent trading in its securities.
Please confirm that the Company is in compliance with the listing rules and, in particular, listing rule 6.4.
OLX confirms that the Company is in compliance with the listing rules, in particular, listing rule 6.4.
This response has been approved by the Board of Directors of OLX.
Should you require any further information in relation to this matter, please do not hesitate to contact me.
