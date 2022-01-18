OliveX : TRIB3 partnership executed as OliveX continues rapid fitness metaverse expansion

19 January 2022 - OliveX Holdings Limited(OliveX or the Company) ( NSX:OLX ), through its wholly-owned subsidiary OliveX (BVI) Limited, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a landmark partnership with a wholly-owned subsidiary of fitness franchise brand, TRIB3 International (TRIB3), to create TRIB3 digital experiences and NFTs. This exciting deal sees TRIB3 become the first fitness studio operator to join OliveX's fitness metaverse and the third brand partner to come onboard.

TRIB3 will be the first fitness studio operator to join OliveX's fitness metaverse, and is consistent with OliveX's strategy to expand the fitness metaverse by building, investing and partnering in order to create and open and interoperable ecosystem and complements recent milestones including:

In collaboration with TRIB3, OliveX will design, construct and distribute the TRIB3 digital items and experiences within the OliveX owned LAND, within the Sandbox. The Sandbox is a leading decentralized virtual real estate and gaming world from Animoca Brands and has partnered with globally renowned brands and Intellectual Property (IP) including Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Adidas & The Walking Dead.

OliveX is now engaged with multiple brand partners and will be able to create a diverse and interactive combined digital experience within the OliveX owned 12x12 parcel of LAND in the Sandbox.1 The Inclusion of TRIB3 to this group of brand partners will provide one of the first ever group studio fitness training digital experiences within the metaverse as well as related NFTs.

Consistent with other brand partnerships, the TRIB3 NFTs will provide players the ability to enjoy their rewards across a wider range of games, including utility within the wider OliveX ecosystem including Dustland Runner and Dustland Rider as well as in the Sandbox.

OliveX and TRIB3 will split all revenue generated from both the primary sales of NFTs as well from royalties on secondary sales of NFTs on an equal basis.

About TRIB3

TRIB3 is a boutique fitness studio that fuses scientifically-proven HIIT workouts, fully tracked with heart-rate monitors to provide customers with a unique experience and live performance measures. TRIB3 is active in several international markets including UK, Spain, Finland and the Benelux with stores sold across eight international markets making TRIB3 one of the fastest growing fitness boutiques in Europe. TRIB3 is now one of the first ever fitness studios to expand into the metaverse.

TRIB3 data driven training system and proprietary heart rate monitor, the SWEAT BAND, allows customers to track every class live to see calories burned, SWEAT Points earned, TRIB3's proprietary measure of effort level, and time spent in each heart rate zone. The band connects seamlessly with their in-studio displays and the TRIB3 SWEAT app so customers can see their data, in the session and out of it.

1 Refer to NSX announcements dated 31 December 2021 and 7 January 2022 in relation to its partnerships with Playinnovation and Gym Aesthetics, respectively.

