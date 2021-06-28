Log in
    OLX   AU0000100190

OLIVEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OLX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 06/10
1.01 AUD   0.00%
OliveX : Expiry of Options

06/28/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
OliveX Holdings Limited

283 Rokeby Road Subiaco WA 6008

ACN 631 675 986

NSX Release

28 June 2021

Expiry of Options

The Board of OliveX Holdings Limited (NSX: OLX) ("the Company") advises that 30,000 Class A Director Options expired on 24 November 2020.

Yours faithfully,

John Bell

Company Secretary

OliveX Holdings Limited

OliveX is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver unique user experiences using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. The OliveX fitness metaverse provides platforms that enable real-world fitness to merge with the digital universe in order to engage consumers with brands, influencers and coaches. OliveX reaches those who exercise at home, at the gym or outdoors in over 170 countries.

To learn more, visit www.olivex.ai

Volution

Owned by OliveX Holdings Limited, Volution is a UK-based software business that develops tools and interfaces to help gyms maximise the value of their data. By providing tools to attract, engage, retain and monetise gym memberships, Volution's software enables gym owners to optimise the performance and returns from their clubs.

To learn more, visit www.volution.fit

Disclaimer

OliveX Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 19:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
