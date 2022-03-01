Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLLI   US6811161099

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.

(OLLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

America's belt-tightening to hit sales at dollar stores

03/01/2022 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street expects U.S. dollar stores to report slower sales growth for the holiday season as high inflation and waning federal stimulus made consumers spend less on non-essentials.

Known for their $1 products, America's two largest cut-price stores Dollar General Corp and Dollar Tree Inc have been battling margin pressure by raising prices and focusing on more expensive products from clothes to home decor.

However, those efforts have met with a muted response as pressures mount on low-income families, Wall Street analysts believe.

"Their customer really is feeling it between gas prices, food and heating," said Gabriella Santaniello, founder of retail research firm A Line Partners.

"They (customers) are really just focusing on the necessities, and they're just not buying really anything else."

CONTEXT

Dollar Tree said in November it would start selling most products for $1.25, up from $1, due to inflation. U.S. producer prices rose by the most in eight months in January.

Dollar Tree's November-January quarterly earnings on Wednesday will show to what extent its price rises may have deterred customers or pushed them towards alternatives such as Walmart Inc.

Offsetting the negative impact of higher prices, however, high inflation could also draw non-typical customers into dollar stores for cheaper fresh produce and cereals, Santaniello said.

"The impact might be not great but this might lessen the blow," she said.

THE FUNDAMENTALS

** Analysts polled by Refinitiv expect Dollar Tree's per-share profit to decline 17% to $1.77, with same-store sales growth slowing from a year earlier

** Dollar General, which reports on March 17, will likely report modest declines in profit and same-store sales

WALL STREET SENTIMENT

** Dollar General's current mean price target implies a 23% upside to Monday's close, while Dollar Tree's is 9% higher

** Shares in both retailers are rated "buy"

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.87% 654.25 End-of-day quote.10.28%
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION 1.69% 201.7 Delayed Quote.-15.90%
DOLLAR TREE, INC. 0.19% 142.33 Delayed Quote.1.11%
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC. 0.80% 43.52 Delayed Quote.-15.65%
S&P 500 -1.70% 4296.41 Delayed Quote.-8.23%
TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.89 Delayed Quote.2.30%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
All news about OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.
12:08pAmerica's belt-tightening to hit sales at dollar stores
RE
01/28Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Downgraded to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC, Pr..
MT
01/18Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet to $50 From $55, Maintai..
MT
01/13Truist Securities Starts Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings at Hold With $50 Price Target
MT
2021Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. Raises Over $940,000 for Marine Toys for Tots Foundation
BU
2021Goldman Sachs Cuts Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings to Sell From Neutral, Price Target t..
MT
2021Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Senior Vice President of Supp..
GL
2021Ollie’S Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Appoints Mario Sampson as Senior Vice Presid..
CI
2021Berenberg Bank Adjusts Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings PT to $75 From $98, Maintains Bu..
MT
2021Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings to $55 From $80, Ma..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 765 M - -
Net income 2022 156 M - -
Net cash 2022 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 726 M 2 726 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 43,18 $
Average target price 58,69 $
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Swygert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay Stasz CFO, Secretary, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
Larry Kraus Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Eric van der Valk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard F. Zannino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.-15.65%2 726
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-8.53%230 252
TARGET CORPORATION-13.92%95 715
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.38%66 564
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-15.90%45 957
DOLLARAMA INC.3.46%15 137