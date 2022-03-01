America's belt-tightening to hit sales at dollar stores

March 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street expects U.S. dollar stores
to report slower sales growth for the holiday season as high
inflation and waning federal stimulus made consumers spend less
on non-essentials.
Known for their $1 products, America's two largest cut-price
stores Dollar General Corp and Dollar Tree Inc
have been battling margin pressure by raising prices and
focusing on more expensive products from clothes to home decor.
However, those efforts have met with a muted response as
pressures mount on low-income families, Wall Street analysts
believe.
"Their customer really is feeling it between gas prices,
food and heating," said Gabriella Santaniello, founder of retail
research firm A Line Partners.
"They (customers) are really just focusing on the
necessities, and they're just not buying really anything else."
CONTEXT
Dollar Tree said in November it would start selling most
products for $1.25, up from $1, due to inflation.
U.S. producer prices rose by the most in eight months in
January.
Dollar Tree's November-January quarterly earnings on
Wednesday will show to what extent its price rises may have
deterred customers or pushed them towards alternatives such as
Walmart Inc.
Offsetting the negative impact of higher prices, however,
high inflation could also draw non-typical customers into dollar
stores for cheaper fresh produce and cereals, Santaniello said.
"The impact might be not great but this might lessen the
blow," she said.
THE FUNDAMENTALS
** Analysts polled by Refinitiv expect Dollar Tree's
per-share profit to decline 17% to $1.77, with same-store sales
growth slowing from a year earlier
** Dollar General, which reports on March 17, will likely
report modest declines in profit and same-store sales
WALL STREET SENTIMENT
** Dollar General's current mean price target implies a 23%
upside to Monday's close, while Dollar Tree's is 9% higher
** Shares in both retailers are rated "buy"
