  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLLI   US6811161099

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.

(OLLI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
57.69 USD   +8.13%
09:08aOllie's Raises Over $631,000 for Feeding America®
BU
05/24Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Release Date and Conference Call Information
AQ
04/17Ollie's Bargain Outlet Shares Rise After JPMorgan Upgrade
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ollie's Raises Over $631,000 for Feeding America®

06/05/2023 | 09:08am EDT
Extreme Value Retailer Helps 125 Partner Food Banks

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., America’s largest closeout retailer, raised more than $631,000 through an in-store fundraising campaign which ran from April 16th through May 13th. Collected by 476 participating Ollie’s stores in 29 states, these donations will benefit 125 Feeding America partner food banks within communities that Ollie’s serves.

“No one should ever have to struggle to put food on the table for their family. That is why Ollie’s is proud to continue our partnership with Feeding America to help families in the communities we serve receive much needed food assistance,” said John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ollie’s. “Thanks to the generosity of Ollie’s customers and hard work of our associates, we are able to support thousands of deserving people in need across 29 states.”

“The Feeding America network of food banks distributed 5.2 billion meals in fiscal year 2022. Anyone can experience food insecurity, regardless of race, background or ZIP code,” said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “Feeding America is grateful for our partnership with Ollie’s and its recent fundraising campaign which will help neighbors across the country gain access to nutritious meals.”

About Ollie’s

We are America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and more. We currently operate 479 stores in 29 states and growing!

For more information, visit www.ollies.us


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 2 041 M - -
Net income 2024 159 M - -
Net cash 2024 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 22,6x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 3 571 M 3 571 M -
EV / Sales 2024 1,61x
EV / Sales 2025 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 57,69 $
Average target price 65,47 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Swygert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Helm Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Larry Kraus Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Eric van der Valk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard F. Zannino Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.23.16%3 571
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION12.29%227 153
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.88%67 210
TARGET CORPORATION-10.61%61 489
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-32.54%36 437
DOLLARAMA INC.5.42%17 729
