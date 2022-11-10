Advanced search
    OLO   US68134L1098

OLO INC.

(OLO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32 2022-11-10 am EST
9.180 USD   +23.06%
11:01aOLO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Olo Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
08:06aRBC Cuts Price Target on Olo to $10 From $12, Citing Peer Multiple Contraction, Lower 2023 Estimates; Outperform Rating Kept
MT
08:01aOlo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
OLO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Olo Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

11/10/2022 | 11:01am EST
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Olo Inc. ("Olo" or the "Company") (NYSE: OLO).

Class Period: August 11, 2021August 11, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 28, 2022

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Subway was ending its contract with Olo; (2) Olo's key business metric – active locations – could not continue to grow as Defendants touted due to the loss of Subway's business; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.  If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olo-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-olo-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301673951.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles


© PRNewswire 2022
