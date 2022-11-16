Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Olo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLO   US68134L1098

OLO INC.

(OLO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32 2022-11-16 am EST
7.865 USD   -5.24%
11:01aOLO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Olo Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
11/10RBC Cuts Price Target on Olo to $10 From $12, Citing Peer Multiple Contraction, Lower 2023 Estimates; Outperform Rating Kept
MT
11/10Olo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OLO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Olo Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

11/16/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Olo Inc. ("Olo" or the "Company") (NYSE: OLO).

Class Period: August 11, 2021August 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 28, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Olo lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/olo-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Subway was ending its contract with Olo; (2) Olo's key business metric – active locations – could not continue to grow as Defendants touted due to the loss of Subway's business; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles 
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 
shareholders@glancylaw.com 
www.glancylaw.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olo-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-olo-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301679674.html

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about OLO INC.
11:01aOLO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Olo Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
11/10RBC Cuts Price Target on Olo to $10 From $12, Citing Peer Multiple Contraction, Lower 2..
MT
11/10Olo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
11/09Transcript : Olo Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/09OLO INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Op..
AQ
11/09Olo Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
11/09Earnings Flash (OLO) OLO Posts Q3 EPS $0.02
MT
11/09Earnings Flash (OLO) OLO Reports Q3 Revenue $47.3M
MT
11/09Olo Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2022
CI
11/09Olo Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OLO INC.
More recommendations