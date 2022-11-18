Advanced search
    OLO   US68134L1098

OLO INC.

(OLO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
7.710 USD   -1.78%
05:46aOlo Shareholder Alert : Jakubowitz Law Reminds Olo Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 28, 2022
PR
11/10RBC Cuts Price Target on Olo to $10 From $12, Citing Peer Multiple Contraction, Lower 2023 Estimates; Outperform Rating Kept
MT
11/10Olo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
OLO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Olo Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 28, 2022

11/18/2022 | 05:46am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/olo-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=33814&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased shares of Olo's Class A common stock between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until November 28, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Olo Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Subway was ending its contract with Olo; (2) Olo's key business metric – active locations – could not continue to grow as defendants touted due to the loss of Subway's business; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Olo's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olo-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-olo-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-november-28-2022-301682320.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
