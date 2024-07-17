Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading restaurant technology provider, today announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

In conjunction with this announcement, Olo will host a conference call Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” website at investors.olo.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Olo

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) is a leading restaurant technology provider with ordering, payment, and guest engagement solutions that help brands increase orders, streamline operations, and improve the guest experience. Each day, Olo processes millions of orders on its open SaaS platform, gathering the right data from each touchpoint into a single source—so restaurants can better understand and better serve every guest on every channel, every time. Over 700 restaurant brands trust Olo and its network of more than 400 integration partners to innovate on behalf of the restaurant community, accelerating technology’s positive impact and creating a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240717700678/en/