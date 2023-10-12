Additional product features unveiled this quarter include Dynamic Pricing and its revamped Sentiment module that allow brands to acquire more guests and manage their online reputation

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, today announced the launch of Catering+, an enterprise-grade solution purpose-built to enable seamless order management and unlock additional revenue for its more than 600 restaurant brands. Several additional features and enhancements are available now across Olo’s three product suites, Order, Pay, and Engage, to help restaurants drive sales, improve operations, and deliver a better guest experience.

As market research shows a resurgence in catering demand, Olo’s enhanced catering offering, Catering+, simplifies the ordering and payment process for both operators and guests alike, providing a robust ordering engine that integrates seamlessly with customers’ existing mealtime ordering platforms. Additionally, brands now have the ability to create House Accounts, a feature allowing high-value guests to place orders using an extended line of credit rather than paying for each individual order. Leveraging Catering+ as a direct ordering channel coupled with flexible payment options through House Accounts, brands can boost order frequency, sales, and overall operational efficiency.

“Catering is proving to be a key growth driver for the restaurant industry as people continue to return to office and embrace large gatherings. With Olo’s Catering+, brands can successfully tap into this opportunity to expand revenue beyond traditional dine-in and takeout services, streamlining operations, and improving the ordering experience for their most high-value guests,” said Jo Lambert, Chief Operating Officer at Olo. “The launch of Catering+, along with several additional innovations announced this quarter, represents our ongoing commitment to helping brands meet their guests’ ever-evolving needs as well as our continued investment in building the restaurant of the future.”

Other features introduced this quarter include Dynamic Pricing, automated dispute management for Olo Pay, and added capabilities to Olo’s Sentiment module.

Available across all ordering channels, Dynamic Pricing empowers brands to adjust separate prices for direct delivery orders based on specific menu items and/or locations using Olo’s ordering API for applications designed by a custom front-end developer as well as through Olo’s white-label ordering interface, Serve.

Using Olo's ordering data, Olo Pay now provides an Automated Dispute Response feature that activates just before dispute deadlines. This automatically addresses unresolved disputes and aims to improve dispute responses and win rates all without manual intervention.

feature that activates just before dispute deadlines. This automatically addresses unresolved disputes and aims to improve dispute responses and win rates all without manual intervention. Ideal for multi-location restaurant brands, Olo’s enhanced Sentiment module has been revamped to best help operators encourage reviews, respond to feedback, and deliver superior hospitality through an intuitive user experience and more powerful reporting capabilities. Brands can leverage AI-driven responses to personalize and streamline their replies across multiple reviews. This includes leveraging sentiment analysis and actionable insights to build brand loyalty, recover unhappy customers, and convert review sites into effective acquisition channels.

For a full list of all of Olo’s Fall product releases and to learn more, watch Olo’s product release video by visiting https://www.olo.com/quarterly-release and request a demo here: https://www.olo.com/contact/sales.

