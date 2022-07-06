Olo : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(1) These shares are represented by restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted pursuant to the Issuer's Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Class A Common Stock of the Issuer. The shares underlying the RSUs vest immediately upon grant.

(2) The RSUs were granted in lieu of the $9,500 quarterly installment of the Reporting Person's annual cash retainer payment and are fully vested. The price reported in Column 4 is the Issuer's closing Class A Common Stock price on July 1, 2022 of $10.48.

(3) The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities and the inclusion of these shares in this report shall not be deemed an admission of beneficial ownership of these securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.

(4) These shares are held by The Daniel H. Meyer Investment Trust d/t/d 5/15/92 (the "Investment Trust"). The Reporting Person is the grantor, trustee and beneficiary of the Investment Trust. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.