Olo : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Meyer Daniel Harris
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Olo Inc. [OLO] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O UNION SQUARE HOSPITALITY GROUP , 853 BROADWAY, 17TH FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10003
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Meyer Daniel Harris
C/O UNION SQUARE HOSPITALITY GROUP
853 BROADWAY, 17TH FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10003 		X

Signatures
/s/ Jennifer C. Wong, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These shares are represented by restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted pursuant to the Issuer's Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Class A Common Stock of the Issuer. The shares underlying the RSUs vest immediately upon grant.
(2) The RSUs were granted in lieu of the $9,500 quarterly installment of the Reporting Person's annual cash retainer payment and are fully vested. The price reported in Column 4 is the Issuer's closing Class A Common Stock price on July 1, 2022 of $10.48.
(3) The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities and the inclusion of these shares in this report shall not be deemed an admission of beneficial ownership of these securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
(4) These shares are held by The Daniel H. Meyer Investment Trust d/t/d 5/15/92 (the "Investment Trust"). The Reporting Person is the grantor, trustee and beneficiary of the Investment Trust. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
(5) These shares are held by the DHM 2012 Gift Trust (the "Gift Trust"). The Reporting Person's spouse is a co-trustee and beneficiary of the Gift Trust. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Olo Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
