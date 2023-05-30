Advanced search
    OLO   US68134L1098

OLO INC.

(OLO)
05-30-2023
6.500 USD   -1.37%
04:10pOlo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/26Olo Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Olo Inc. – OLO
BU
05/10Olo's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase; Lifts 2023 Guidance
MT
Olo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/30/2023 | 04:10pm EDT
Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, today announced that Peter Benevides, CFO, will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.
  • The William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11:20 a.m. Central Time.
  • The Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events” section of Olo’s investor relations website at https://investors.olo.com.

About Olo

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) is a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s on-demand commerce engine, providing restaurants a single source to understand and serve every guest from every channel, whether direct or third-party. With integrations to over 300 technology partners, Olo customers can build personalized guest experiences in and outside of their four walls, utilizing one of the largest and most flexible restaurant tech ecosystems on the market. Over 600 restaurant brands trust Olo to grow their sales, do more with less, and make every guest feel like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.


© Business Wire 2023
