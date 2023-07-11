Parent Company of Better-For-You Fast Casual Restaurants Expands Digital Ordering Presence though Partnership with Olo to Introduce New Online-only Delivery and Takeout Concepts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks , the family of better-for-you restaurant brands, Saladworks , Frutta Bowls , Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, and Zoup! Eatery , proudly announces the launch of seven new virtual brands. Ranging from delectable sandwiches to irresistible acai bowls, these new online-only delivery and takeout concepts harness the power of WOWorks' strategic collaboration with Olo (NYSE: $OLO), a leading open SaaS platform that revolutionizes the restaurant industry's digital landscape.

Third-party delivery services, such as DoorDash, UberEats, and Grubhub, have become the driving force behind a culinary revolution, reshaping the way consumers experience food. With their convenience and accessibility, these platforms are projected to fuel unprecedented growth in the food delivery industry, revolutionizing the dining landscape and creating exciting opportunities for restaurants and consumers alike. By introducing these innovative virtual brands, WOWorks opens fresh revenue streams for its franchisees, propelling growth.

The exciting lineup of WOWorks' new virtual brands includes:

1. Soup Works – A virtual brand of Saladworks, this virtual brand tantalizes taste buds with a wide variety of hearty and flavorful soups.

2. Stack'd Sandwiches – A virtual brand of Saladworks, this virtual brand boasts chef-inspired signature sandwiches and panini melts.

3. Toasty – A virtual brand of Frutta Bowls, this virtual brand elevates the humble toast into savory creations.

4. Spoon Me – A virtual brand of Frutta Bowls, this virtual brand serves up decadent and energizing Acai, Pitaya, Coconut, blended kale bowls topped with delicious fruit.

5. Sips – A virtual brand of Frutta Bowls, this virtual brand offers refreshing and revitalizing smoothies.

6. Titan Gyros: A virtual brand from Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh that features Double-Stuffed Gyros.

7. MacLove – A virtual brand of Zoup! that brings comfort food to an entire new level with creative mac-and-cheese recipes.

"WOWorks's new virtual brands are a testament of its guests increasing demand for more nutritious and flavorful meal options that can be enjoyed on-the-go," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "Our partnership with Olo will allow WOWorks' franchisees to add on additional revenue streams that can leverage their existing menu offerings in front of an increasing audience on third-party online food delivery sites,"

WOWorks franchise owners come from different backgrounds, including multi-brand franchisees; varied business ownership backgrounds, such as construction, hotels, and fitness; former professional athletes; and military veterans. The company has franchising opportunities available in 49 states (all states excluding Hawaii) and offers 25 percent off franchise fees for veterans and first responders.

If you are interested in owning a WOWorks restaurant brand franchise, visit https://woworksusa.com/a-place-to-invest/ to learn more.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthier-for-you and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery , consists of: Saladworks , the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls , a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek , which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

ABOUT OLO:

Olo is a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint. Millions of orders per day run on Olo's on-demand commerce engine, providing restaurants a single source to understand and serve every guest from every channel, whether direct or third-party. With integrations to over 300 technology partners, Olo customers can build personalized guest experiences in and outside of their four walls, utilizing one of the largest and most flexible restaurant tech ecosystems on the market. Over 600 restaurant brands trust Olo to grow their digital ordering and delivery programs, do more with less, and make every guest feel like a regular.

