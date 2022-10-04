OLP Financial Services Pakistan : Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting
OLP Financial Services Pakistan Limited
OLP Financial Services Pakistan Limited
Disclaimer
OLP Financial Services Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 10:01:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about OLP FINANCIAL SERVICES PAKISTAN LIMITED
Sales 2021
3 811 M
-
-
Net income 2021
921 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
12 666 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
4,90x
Yield 2021
15,5%
Capitalization
4 029 M
17,7 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
4,22x
EV / Sales 2021
4,51x
Nbr of Employees
528
Free-Float
94,5%
Chart OLP FINANCIAL SERVICES PAKISTAN LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.