  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  OLP Financial Services Pakistan Limited
  News
  Summary
    OLPL   PK0034501012

OLP FINANCIAL SERVICES PAKISTAN LIMITED

(OLPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-02
22.97 PKR   +0.31%
06:02aOlp Financial Services Pakistan : Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting
PU
09/01Orix Leasing Pakistan Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2021ORIX Leasing Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OLP Financial Services Pakistan : Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting

10/04/2022 | 06:02am EDT
OLP Financial Services Pakistan Limited

Annual Report

OLP Financial Services Pakistan Limited

Annual Report

Disclaimer

OLP Financial Services Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 10:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 3 811 M - -
Net income 2021 921 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 666 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,90x
Yield 2021 15,5%
Capitalization 4 029 M 17,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,22x
EV / Sales 2021 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 528
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart OLP FINANCIAL SERVICES PAKISTAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OLP Financial Services Pakistan Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shaheen Mohammed Amin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ramon Alfrey CFO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Aziz Mirza Chairman
Muhammad Ikram Head-Information Systems
Mian Faysal Riaz Group General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLP FINANCIAL SERVICES PAKISTAN LIMITED6.84%18
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-38.61%9 018
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-33.42%5 917
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.-4.52%2 041
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.-86.42%1 671
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-14.59%1 063