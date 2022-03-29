Olympia Capital : ABRIDGED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Deferred income tax liability 3,436,154 3,436,1545,320,578 5,628,686
Current liabilities
Loans from shareholders
-
64,919
Trade and other payables 4,011,657 5,131,197
Bank Overdraft Borrowings
1,873,261 39,643 532,691 711,525
6,417,609 5,947,284
Total liabilities
11,738,187 11,575,970
Total equity and liabilities
60,989,114 60,897,437
OLYMPIA CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
Cash flows from operating activitiesCash generated from operations Investment Income
Finance Cost Income tax paid
Net cash generated from / (utilised) in operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment & Investment Property Funds invested in other financial assets
Net cash generated from / (utilised in) investing activities
Cash flows from financing activitiesProceeds on share issue
2021(3,578,592)
71,937
20203,627,422 278,884
(244,434) (302,502)
(106,650) (523,844)
Repayment of borrowings (486,942) (2,715,374)
Movement on shareholders loan (64,919) (16,410,389)Finance Lease Payments
Net cash generated from / (utilised in) financing activities
Total Cash movement for the year
Cash and and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year Effect of exchange rate movement
Cash and and cash equivalents at the end of the Period.
Notes to the Abridged Audited Financial Statements1.Basis of preparation and accounting policies
This financial report is an extract from the audited consolidated annual financial statements. The abridged consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and presented according to the disclosure requirements of accounting standard IAS 34. The accounting policies applied in the preparation of the consolidated annual financial statements are consistent with those accounting policies applied in the preparation of the previous year's consolidated annual financial statements. The abridged consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 were approved for issue by the board on 25 March 2022.
2. Commentary
The OCCL group faced numerous challenges in 2021 arising from supply chain interruptions, the steep rise in cost of factor inputs, high freight costs and revenue generation interruptions that arose due to the strict Covid 19 measures/protocols taken by governments in the markets we operate as a result of a surge in infections.
Sales for the year stood at P 39.86million, down by 10% of the sales for the year ended 31 December 2020. We are however pleased to note that operating expenses remained contained. Our operating profit for the year dropped significantly to P479,191 from P3.251'261 in the previous period. The disruptions of 2021 forced the company to procure materials at higher costs and also end up stocking up on scarce production inputs and this has significantly impacted our cash and bank balance where we had P7.5million and an overdraft of P39,643 in 2020 compared to P4.1million with an overdraft of P1.9million in 2021.
