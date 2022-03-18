Olympia Capital : CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana BW00002007272 (the "Company")

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

In line with the Listing Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange, the Board of Olympia Capital Corporation Limited ("The Company") wishes to advice shareholders that the audited consolidated Profit Before Tax ("PBT") for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021, will be 960% (P306,694) lower than that reported for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 (P3,251,262).

The OCCL group faced numerous challenges in 2021 arising from supply chain interruptions, the steep rise in cost of factor inputs, high freight costs and revenue generation interruptions that arose due to the strict Covid 19 measures/protocols taken by governments in the markets we operate as a result of a surge in infections.

The results of the full year ended 31st December 2021 shall be published before the 31st March 2022 and full details will be provided thereon.

Accordingly, Shareholders and Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.

