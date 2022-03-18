Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Olympia Capital Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLYMPIA   BW0000000553

OLYMPIA CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(OLYMPIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Olympia Capital : CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

03/18/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana BW00002007272 (the "Company")

trading as

Olympia Capital Corporation Limited

_____________________________________________________________________________________

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

In line with the Listing Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange, the Board of Olympia Capital Corporation Limited ("The Company") wishes to advice shareholders that the audited consolidated Profit Before Tax ("PBT") for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021, will be 960% (P306,694) lower than that reported for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 (P3,251,262).

The OCCL group faced numerous challenges in 2021 arising from supply chain interruptions, the steep rise in cost of factor inputs, high freight costs and revenue generation interruptions that arose due to the strict Covid 19 measures/protocols taken by governments in the markets we operate as a result of a surge in infections.

The results of the full year ended 31st December 2021 shall be published before the 31st March 2022 and full details will be provided thereon.

Accordingly, Shareholders and Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.

By Order of the Board.

Olympia Capital Corporation Limited

18th March 2022

Disclaimer

Olympia Capital Corporation (Botswana) Limited published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 13:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OLYMPIA CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
09:13aOLYMPIA CAPITAL : Cautionary announcement
PU
2021Olympia Capital Corporation Limited Provides Audited Consolidated Earnings Guidance for..
CI
2021Olympia Capital Corporation Limited Appoints Patrick Wamae as Non-Executive Director
CI
2021Olympia Capital Corporation Limited Announces Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
2020OLYMPIA CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
2020Olympia Capital Corporation Limited Announces Board Appointments
CI
2020Olympia Capital Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
2020Olympia Capital Corporation Limited Provides Audited Consolidated Earnings Guidance for..
CI
2019OLYMPIA CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED : Annual Report
CO
2019OLYMPIA CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED : Financial report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43,8 M 3,79 M 3,79 M
Net income 2020 2,59 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
Net cash 2020 4,52 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 1,45 M 1,45 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart OLYMPIA CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Olympia Capital Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steve Jones President
Alex Njoroge Kimani Financial Director, Director & Compliance Officer
Tebatso Tiraatso Lekalake Director
Robert Wahome Wanderi Director
Tengo Jabavu Rubadiri Director