Olympia Capital : CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

OLYMPIA CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED (Registration number BW00002007272)

Consolidated and Separate Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022

Corporate Governance Statement

The Board ensures that OCCL acts as a responsible corporate citizen by adhering to corporate governance policies. The board is aware that stakeholders' perceptions affect OCCLs reputation. The Group is committed to promoting ethical business practice in all aspects of its operations. The board acts as the custodian for corporate governance.

OCCL conducts business with integrity and its leadership operates on strong ethical foundations. The board directs strategy and operations to build a sustainable business while considering the long- term impacts on the environment. Our corporate structure, business, operations and disclosure practices have been strictly aligned to our corporate governance policies. Transparency, accountability, fairness and communication with stakeholders are integral to our functioning.

The Group has adopted King Code (King III) as the framework for corporate governance. OCCL has applied the guidelines as entrenched in the revised Botswana Stock Exchange listing rules in so far as appropriate and practical for a company of its size.

Company Secretary

The company secretarial function is outsourced to PricewaterhouseCoopers (Pty) Ltd (PwC Botswana). Mr Saumendu Sinha from PwC Botswana is responsible for this function. He is a Fellow member of Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants with over 29 years' experience in both listed and unlisted environment. The board is satisfied that he has the competence and experience to perform the role.

The company secretary plays a critical role in the corporate governance of the Group, acting as the advisor to the Board, guiding directors in areas of corporate governance, legal and statutory amendments and the effective execution of Director's responsibilities and fiduciary duties. Directors have unrestricted access to the advice and services of the company secretary. The company secretary ensures that the Board and Committee charters are kept up to date. Furthermore, the company secretary helps the Board and the Audit and Risk Committee in the process of self-assessment. The board confirms that the relationship between the board and the company secretary remains at arm's length. The board reviews the relationship each year and ensures that the company secretary does not take on any management or executive duties for the board.

Board Committees