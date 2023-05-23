Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Olympia Capital Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLYMPIA   BW0000000553

OLYMPIA CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(OLYMPIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-21
0.2600 BWP    0.00%
02:18pOlympia Capital : Consolidated and separate annual report for the year ended 31 december 2022
PU
03/28Olympia Capital Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/28Olympia Capital : Abridged audited financial results for the year ended 31 december 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Olympia Capital : CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

05/23/2023 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OLYMPIA CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED

number

Consolidated and Separate Annual Report for the

ended 31

ConsolidatedandSeparateAnnualReport

for the year ended31 December 2022

1

OLYMPIA CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED (Registration number BW00002007272)

Consolidated and Separate Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022

General Information

Country of incorporation and domicile

Botswana

Listed investment holding company which owns Kalahari Floor

Nature of business and principal activities

Tiles (Proprietary) Limited. Kalahari Floor Tiles (Proprietary)

Limited is involved in the business of manufacturing Vinyl floor

tiles, aluminium, PVC windows and cleaning chemicals.

Christopher Walter Obura

Chairman

Alex Njoroge Kimani

Directors

Robert Wahome Wanderi

Ceased on 20 June 2022

Tengo Jabavu Rubadiri

Tebatso Tiraatso Lekalake

Patrick Matu Wamae

Registered office

Plot 1278, Old Lobatse Road Gaborone Botswana

Business address

Plot 51, 52 & 53 Mogoditshane Gaborone Botswana

Postal address

P O Box 2166 Gaborone Botswana

First National Bank of Botswana Limited

Bankers

First National Bank of South Africa

Stanbic Bank of Botswana Limited

Access Bank Botswana Limited

Mazars

Auditors

Plot 139

Gaborone International Finance Park

Gaborone

Secretary

Pricewaterhousecoopers (Proprietary) Limited

1

OLYMPIA CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED (Registration number BW00002007272)

Consolidated and Separate Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

Content

Corporate Governance Statement

3 - 4

Board of Directors

5

Directors' Responsibilities and Approval

6

Top Ten Shareholders and Shareholders Spread

7

Independent Auditor's Report

8

- 11

Statement of Financial Position

12

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

13

Statement of Changes in Equity

14

Statement of Cash Flows

15

Accounting Policies

16

- 33

Notes to the Consolidated And Separate Annual Financial Statements

34

- 66

Notice of Meeting

67

Form of Proxy

68

King III Compliance Report

69

- 73

2

OLYMPIA CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED (Registration number BW00002007272)

Consolidated and Separate Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022

Corporate Governance Statement

The Board ensures that OCCL acts as a responsible corporate citizen by adhering to corporate governance policies. The board is aware that stakeholders' perceptions affect OCCLs reputation. The Group is committed to promoting ethical business practice in all aspects of its operations. The board acts as the custodian for corporate governance.

OCCL conducts business with integrity and its leadership operates on strong ethical foundations. The board directs strategy and operations to build a sustainable business while considering the long- term impacts on the environment. Our corporate structure, business, operations and disclosure practices have been strictly aligned to our corporate governance policies. Transparency, accountability, fairness and communication with stakeholders are integral to our functioning.

The Group has adopted King Code (King III) as the framework for corporate governance. OCCL has applied the guidelines as entrenched in the revised Botswana Stock Exchange listing rules in so far as appropriate and practical for a company of its size.

Company Secretary

The company secretarial function is outsourced to PricewaterhouseCoopers (Pty) Ltd (PwC Botswana). Mr Saumendu Sinha from PwC Botswana is responsible for this function. He is a Fellow member of Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants with over 29 years' experience in both listed and unlisted environment. The board is satisfied that he has the competence and experience to perform the role.

The company secretary plays a critical role in the corporate governance of the Group, acting as the advisor to the Board, guiding directors in areas of corporate governance, legal and statutory amendments and the effective execution of Director's responsibilities and fiduciary duties. Directors have unrestricted access to the advice and services of the company secretary. The company secretary ensures that the Board and Committee charters are kept up to date. Furthermore, the company secretary helps the Board and the Audit and Risk Committee in the process of self-assessment. The board confirms that the relationship between the board and the company secretary remains at arm's length. The board reviews the relationship each year and ensures that the company secretary does not take on any management or executive duties for the board.

Board Committees

  • Audit and Risk and Investment - assists the Board in providing oversight of all matters relating to risk management, financial management and controls, financial accounting, audit and the external reporting requirements of OCCL and its subsidiary companies and oversees investment policies, advisor selection, strategy and fund performance to ensure the best possible outcome for the members or beneficiaries. The audit committee has satisfied itself on the expertise, experience and appropriateness of Chief Financial Officer for the period under review.
  • Governance, Nominations and Remuneration - assists the Board in the discharge of its responsibilities and oversight relative to the remuneration and performance of the Chief Executive Officer and senior executives, remuneration of
    Directors and human resources policy and strategy and assists the Board in succession planning for the Board and ensuring the Board has the appropriate balance of skills, experience, independence and knowledge to enable it to effectively discharge its duties and responsibilities. Further, the Committee oversees who serves on the board of directors, as well as playing a central role in the selection and compensation of executive-level roles in the organization.

3

OLYMPIA CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED (Registration number BW00002007272)

Consolidated and Separate Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

Corporate Governance Statement (continued)

Accountability and Compliance

Risk Management and Internal Controls

The board is responsible for the oversight of risk management process. The audit and risk committee reports to the board in this regard. The risk management policy was adopted to identify, assess, manage and monitor the risks to which OCCL is exposed.

Management has implemented systems of internal controls aimed at:

  • safeguarding assets and reducing the risk of loss, error, fraud and other irregularities;
  • ensuring the accuracy and completeness of accounting records and reporting;
  • preparing timely and reliable financial statements and information in compliance with relevant legislation;
  • complying with accounting policies and practices in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards; and
  • Increasing the probability of anticipating unpredictable risk. An internal audit function is not considered necessary. External auditors are used as required.

Dealings in the Company Securities

Directors, management and staff members are not permitted to transact in the company's shares in any way during closed periods and when they are in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to OCCL securities. The Directors and Executive management are mandated to declare to the company secretary all personal dealings in the securities of the company and the same is disclosed to shareholders. All share transactions are disclosed on X-news within the time prescribed by the Botswana Stock Exchange listings requirements.

Legislative Compliance

Legislative and regulatory compliance in monitored by the Company Secretary. There were no cases of material legislative or regulatory non-compliance and no penalties or sanctions were imposed on OCCL or any of its directors or officers during the year.

Going Concern

The Board confirms that it is satisfied that the company has adequate resources to continue in business for the foreseeable future. For this reason, the company continues to adopt the going concern basis when preparing the financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Olympia Capital Corporation (Botswana) Limited published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 18:16:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OLYMPIA CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
02:18pOlympia Capital : Consolidated and separate annual report for the year ended 31 december 2..
PU
03/28Olympia Capital Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
03/28Olympia Capital : Abridged audited financial results for the year ended 31 december 2022
PU
03/28Olympia Capital : Consolidated and separate annual financial statements for the year ended..
PU
03/28Olympia Capital Corporation Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/01Olympia Capital : Notice to all shareholders-new appointment to the board of directors
PU
03/01Olympia Capital Corporation Limited Appoints Oupa P. Mothibatsela as an Independent Non..
CI
2022Olympia Capital Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Ju..
CI
2022OLYMPIA CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED : 1st-half-year ..
CO
2022Olympia Capital : Cautionary announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 46,4 M 3,41 M 3,41 M
Net income 2022 2,96 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
Net cash 2022 0,55 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 1,23 M 1,23 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart OLYMPIA CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Olympia Capital Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steve Jones President
Alex Njoroge Kimani Finance Director & Executive Director
Christopher Walter Obura Chairman
Alexa McMahan Head-Admin & Accounting
Tengo Jabavu Rubadiri Independent Non-Executive Director
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer