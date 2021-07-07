Log in
    OLY   CA6814721065

OLYMPIA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(OLY)
Olympia Financial Group Inc. : Announces July Dividend

07/07/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.23 per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders on record as at July 21, 2021. The ex-dividend date is July 20, 2021.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. designates the entire amount of this taxable dividend to be an “eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time. Please contact your tax advisor if you have any questions with regards to the designation of the eligible dividend.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“OFGI”) conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, provides currency exchange and payment services, corporate trust and transfer agency services. OFGI also offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.

OFGI’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 48,6 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
Net income 2020 7,99 M 6,40 M 6,40 M
Net cash 2020 9,95 M 7,97 M 7,97 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,40x
Yield 2020 8,84%
Capitalization 111 M 88,5 M 88,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 211
Free-Float 65,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard K. Skauge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard Stephanus Barnard Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Ryan McKenna Vice President-Information Technology
Brian R. Newman Independent Director
Gerardus Adrianus Janssen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLYMPIA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.15.72%95
INDIA GRID TRUST8.92%1 038