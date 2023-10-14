Olympia Industries Limited announced that Mrs. Radhika Sharma, has resigned from the position of the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from close of working hours on 14th October, 2023. The resignation has been accepted and she is relieved from her services from the closing hours of 14th October, 2023.
Olympia Industries Limited Announces Resignation of Radhika Sharma from the Position of the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
October 14, 2023 at 04:23 am EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023