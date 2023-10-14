Olympia Industries Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in marketing and promotion of baby care, home and kitchen, and beauty and personal care appliances products through e-commerce on Amazon as Selling on Amazon (SOA), Platinum Seller Program (PSP) & Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA). The Company has its own apparel brand in the market with approximately 24000 products. The Company has warehouse in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurgaon to handle the requirements of consumers throughout the nation. It markets and promotes various categories, including automotive industry, which includes car and motorbike care, car and vehicle electronics, car accessories, car parts, and other; baby care industry, which include activity and entertainment, baby and toddler toys, baby care, baby carriers and other; and home and kitchen, which include kitchen and dining, home decor, home furnishing, home improvement, lawn and garden, lighting, small appliances, and other.