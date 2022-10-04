Olympia Mills : Financial Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2022

Karachi, Pakistan.

The Managing Director, 4 October,2022 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stork l:xchnngc Ouil<> Storf.. F'chnngc llond. Karachi SUBJE('T l;INANC'IAL 1{13SUl ·rs FOR II IE YEAR bNJ)ED JUNE 30, 2022 Dear Sir.

ll is to ,nfom, you that the Board of Directors of Olympia Mills Limited in their meeting held on October 04, 2022 at Head Office, H-23/3 Landh1 Industrial Arca, Karachi, hove 11pproved the accounts of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022.

CASH DIVIDEND:Nil

BONUS SHARES: Nil

RIGHT SHARES:Nil

The financial results of the Company are as follows:

For the year ended For the year ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 RUPEES RUPEES

Revenue from Rental/ Lease Income 96,997,031 90,934,022 Direct Operating Expenses (40,051,190) (35,991,095) Profit from principal Line ofbusiness 56,945,841 54,942,927 Income / (loss) from Paper Manufacturing Business Sales of Paper 26,590,121 206,704,896 Cost ofSales (29,511,935) (218,067,087) Loss from paper business (2,921,814) (l1,362,191) 54,024,027 43,580,736 Administrative & general expenses (I7,392,406) (18,061,573) Other Income 6,834,583 13,130,573 Gain on Extinguishment of debt 222,272,000 Other Expenses (14,543) (4,966,27I) 211,699,634 (9,897.27i I Operating Profit 265,723,661 33,683,-t65 Finance Cost ( I 0,096,294) (11,514,676) Profit before taxation 255,627,367 22,158,78� Taxation - Current (15,267,943) (16,738,798) Taxation - Prior 2,302,393 2,374,040 Net Profit for the year after taxation 242,661,817 7,794,031 Earning per share· Basic and diluted 20.22

We wil� be transm1lling the Annual Report for the year ended June 30,2022 in electronic fonn through PUCAR The Annual General Meeting will be held at 12.00 pm on October 27,2022 at registered otftce of the company. The Register of Members of the Compan) will remain closed from October 21, 2022 to October 27, 2022.