    OML   PK0018301017

OLYMPIA MILLS LIMITED

(OML)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-02
20.00 PKR   -4.76%
Olympia Mills : Financial Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2022

10/04/2022 | 02:42am EDT
MILLS LIMITED

  • +92-21.3soso923.4
    Q info@olympiamills.com 19 www.olympiamills.com

H-23/3, Landhi Industrial Area

Karachi, Pakistan.

The Managing Director,

4 October,2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stork l:xchnngc Ouil<>

Storf.. F'chnngc llond.

Karachi

SUBJE('T l;INANC'IAL 1{13SUl ·rs FOR II IE YEAR bNJ)ED JUNE 30, 2022

Dear Sir.

ll is to ,nfom, you that the Board of Directors of Olympia Mills Limited in their meeting held on October 04, 2022 at Head Office, H-23/3 Landh1 Industrial Arca, Karachi, hove 11pproved the accounts of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022.

CASH DIVIDEND:Nil

BONUS SHARES: Nil

RIGHT SHARES:Nil

The financial results of the Company are as follows:

For the year ended

For the year ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

RUPEES

RUPEES

Revenue from Rental/ Lease Income

96,997,031

90,934,022

Direct Operating Expenses

(40,051,190)

(35,991,095)

Profit from principal Line ofbusiness

56,945,841

54,942,927

Income / (loss) from Paper Manufacturing Business

Sales of Paper

26,590,121

206,704,896

Cost ofSales

(29,511,935)

(218,067,087)

Loss from paper business

(2,921,814)

(l1,362,191)

54,024,027

43,580,736

Administrative & general expenses

(I7,392,406)

(18,061,573)

Other Income

6,834,583

13,130,573

Gain on Extinguishment of debt

222,272,000

Other Expenses

(14,543)

(4,966,27I)

211,699,634

(9,897.27i I

Operating Profit

265,723,661

33,683,-t65

Finance Cost

( I 0,096,294)

(11,514,676)

Profit before taxation

255,627,367

22,158,78�

Taxation - Current

(15,267,943)

(16,738,798)

Taxation - Prior

2,302,393

2,374,040

Net Profit for the year after taxation

242,661,817

7,794,031

Earning per share· Basic and diluted

20.22

We wil� be transm1lling the Annual Report for the year ended June 30,2022 in electronic fonn through PUCAR The Annual General Meeting will be held at 12.00 pm on October 27,2022 at registered otftce of the company. The Register of Members of the Compan) will remain closed from October 21, 2022 to October 27, 2022.

Disclaimer

Olympia Mills Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 06:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 298 M 1,31 M 1,31 M
Net income 2021 7,79 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net Debt 2021 517 M 2,28 M 2,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 240 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,40x
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 10,6%
Income Statement Evolution
