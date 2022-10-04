Olympia Mills : Financial Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2022

SUBJE('T l;INANC'IAL 1{13SUl ·rs FOR II IE YEAR bNJ)ED JUNE 30, 2022
Dear Sir.
ll is to ,nfom, you that the Board of Directors of Olympia Mills Limited in their meeting held on October 04, 2022 at Head Office, H-23/3 Landh1 Industrial Arca, Karachi, hove 11pproved the accounts of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022.
CASH DIVIDEND:Nil
BONUS SHARES: Nil
RIGHT SHARES:Nil
The financial results of the Company are as follows:
For the year ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
RUPEES
RUPEES
Revenue from Rental/ Lease Income
96,997,031
90,934,022
Direct Operating Expenses
(40,051,190)
(35,991,095)
Profit from principal Line ofbusiness
56,945,841
54,942,927
Income / (loss) from Paper Manufacturing Business
Sales of Paper
26,590,121
206,704,896
Cost ofSales
(29,511,935)
(218,067,087)
Loss from paper business
(2,921,814)
(l1,362,191)
54,024,027
43,580,736
Administrative & general expenses
(I7,392,406)
(18,061,573)
Other Income
6,834,583
13,130,573
Gain on Extinguishment of debt
222,272,000
Other Expenses
(14,543)
(4,966,27I)
211,699,634
(9,897.27i I
Operating Profit
265,723,661
33,683,-t65
Finance Cost
( I 0,096,294)
(11,514,676)
Profit before taxation
255,627,367
22,158,78�
Taxation - Current
(15,267,943)
(16,738,798)
Taxation - Prior
2,302,393
2,374,040
Net Profit for the year after taxation
242,661,817
7,794,031
Earning per share· Basic and diluted
20.22
We wil� be transm1lling the Annual Report for the year ended June 30,2022 in electronic fonn through PUCAR The Annual General Meeting will be held at 12.00 pm on October 27,2022 at registered otftce of the company. The Register of Members of the Compan) will remain closed from October 21, 2022 to October 27, 2022.
