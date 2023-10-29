Olympic Industries Limited is a Bangladesh-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of dry cell batteries, biscuits, candies and confectionery items, as well as cookies and bakery products. The Company offers dry cell batteries under various brand names, which include Volt-UM4, Volt-UM3, Olympic Gold, Olympic Laser, Olympic Heavy Duty, and Olympic UM-4. The Company offers various biscuits brand, such as Energy plus, Nutty, Tip, Milk Plus, Black, Butter Bite, Choco Marie, and Chocolate Cream Mini. Its cookies and bakery brand names include Mojadar Cookies, Biscotti Elachi Cookies, Daily Cake Rusk, Daily Cookies, Hello Cookies, Twin Toast, Dry Cake, and Soft Cake Chocolate. Its confectionary brand names include Pulse Masala Jolpai, Wayfun Wafer, Pulse Masala Mango, Pulse Masala Tetul, Pulse Masala Lemon, Toffeto Milk, Chokito Orange, Tasty Milk, and Chokito Racing Chocolate, among others.

Sector Food Processing