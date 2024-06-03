Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced that Anthony Roberts has joined the Company as General Manager for its two facilities located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Roberts joins Olympic Steel with more than three decades of experience in the manufacturing and assembly of components for aerospace, automotive, defense and industrial markets, including leadership roles with Mancor Industries (Columbia, South Carolina), MB Aerospace (Detroit, Michigan), Howmet Aerospace (Birmingham, England) and McLaren Automotive (Woking, England).

As General Manager, Mr. Roberts assumes leadership for the Company’s facilities at 1530 and 1599 Nitterhouse Drive in Chambersburg. The two facilities, with a combined 307,000 square feet, partner to provide value-added metal fabrication services, including burning, machining, forming, welding, kitting and assembly, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the region. Mr. Roberts will report directly to James Post, Region Vice President.

“As we continue to advance our fabrication growth, Tony’s expertise will help direct our efforts and leverage our fabrication expertise in the Chambersburg facilities,” said Andrew S. Greiff, Chief Operating Officer. “Tony is a successful leader with international, multi-facility manufacturing experience and a proven track record of profit and sales growth. We’re pleased to have him join our team.”

“Growing our value-added business is an important aspect of our strategy to mitigate the cyclical nature of the traditional distribution business. Chambersburg, one of several Olympic Steel fabrication facilities, is integral to these efforts, and we’re thrilled to have Tony, an experienced leader in this area, joining the team,” said Dave Gea, President – Carbon Flat Rolled. “Tony’s extensive operational expertise will continue to drive our focus on operational excellence and efficiency and support our customer-centric mindset. We look forward to his contributions as we accelerate growth in the region.”

Mr. Roberts earned his Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Aeronautical/Mechanical Engineering from Rolls-Royce Technical College in England. He earned his Master of Science degree from Warwick University in England and his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and value-added processing of carbon and coated sheet, plate, and coil products; stainless steel sheet, plate, bar and coil; aluminum sheet, plate and coil; pipe, tube, bar, valves and fittings; tin plate and metal-intensive end-use products, including water treatment systems; commercial, residential and industrial venting and air filtration systems; Wright® brand self-dumping hoppers; and EZ-Dumper® dump inserts. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 47 facilities.

