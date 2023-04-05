Advanced search
    ZEUS   US68162K1060

OLYMPIC STEEL, INC.

(ZEUS)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-04 pm EDT
49.03 USD   -6.45%
08:35aWebcast Alert : Olympic Steel to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results After Market Closes on May 4, 2023
BU
03/21OLYMPIC STEEL INC Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/06Insider Sell: Olympic Steel
MT
Webcast Alert: Olympic Steel to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results After Market Closes on May 4, 2023

04/05/2023 | 08:35am EDT
Conference Call to Be Held 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 5

Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, intends to release its first-quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on May 4, 2023. A webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Olympic Steel webcast participants include Richard T. Marabito, Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Greiff, President and Chief Operating Officer and Richard A. Manson, Chief Financial Officer. To access the webcast, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com. If you are unable to listen to the live event, the webcast will be archived and available for replay on the company’s website.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 44 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
