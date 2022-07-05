Log in
OLYMPIC STEEL, INC.

WEBCAST ALERT : Olympic Steel to Announce Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results After Market Closes on August 4, 2022
BU
06/08INSIDER SELL : Olympic Steel
MT
06/01INSIDER SELL : Olympic Steel
MT
Webcast Alert: Olympic Steel to Announce Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results After Market Closes on August 4, 2022

07/05/2022
Conference Call to Be Held 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 5

Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, intends to release its second-quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on August 4, 2022. A webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Olympic Steel webcast participants include Richard T. Marabito, Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Greiff, President and Chief Operating Officer and Richard A. Manson, Chief Financial Officer. To access the webcast, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com. If you are unable to listen to the live event, the webcast will be archived and available for replay on the company’s website.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 41 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 427 M - -
Net income 2022 107 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 290 M 290 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 648
Free-Float 86,5%
Managers and Directors
Richard T. Marabito Treasurer & Controller
Andrew S. Greiff President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Manson Director-Taxes & Risk Management
Michael D. Siegal Director
Arthur F. Anton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLYMPIC STEEL, INC.10.77%290
NUCOR-7.46%28 107
ARCELORMITTAL-22.44%19 223
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-16.21%13 393
TATA STEEL LIMITED-23.12%13 244
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION2.37%13 050