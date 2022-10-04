Advanced search
    ZEUS   US68162K1060

OLYMPIC STEEL, INC.

(ZEUS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-03 pm EDT
24.26 USD   +6.36%
08/31OLYMPIC STEEL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05OLYMPIC STEEL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/05Tranche Update on Olympic Steel, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 2, 2015.
CI
Webcast Alert: Olympic Steel to Announce Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results After Market Closes on November 3, 2022

10/04/2022 | 08:36am EDT
Conference Call to Be Held 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 4

Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, intends to release its third-quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on November 3, 2022. A webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Olympic Steel webcast participants include Richard T. Marabito, Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Greiff, President and Chief Operating Officer and Richard A. Manson, Chief Financial Officer. To access the webcast, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com. If you are unable to listen to the live event, the webcast will be archived and available for replay on the company’s website.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 42 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com.


All news about OLYMPIC STEEL, INC.
08/05OLYMPIC STEEL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/05Tranche Update on Olympic Steel, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 2, 2015.
CI
08/05Olympic Steel, Inc. Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on September 15, 2022
CI
08/05Olympic Steel Looks for Acquisitions
CI
08/05Transcript : Olympic Steel, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
08/05Olympic Steel : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04Olympic Steel : Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/04Olympic Steel Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results
BU
08/04Earnings Flash (ZEUS) OLYMPIC STEEL Reports Q2 EPS $3.26
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 581 M - -
Net income 2022 85,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 270 M 270 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 644
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart OLYMPIC STEEL, INC.
Olympic Steel, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OLYMPIC STEEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,26
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard T. Marabito Treasurer & Controller
Andrew S. Greiff President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Manson Director-Taxes & Risk Management
Michael D. Siegal Director
Arthur F. Anton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLYMPIC STEEL, INC.3.23%270
NUCOR0.16%29 954
ARCELORMITTAL-23.93%17 832
TATA STEEL LIMITED-11.56%14 746
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.21.46%13 767
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION7.85%12 927