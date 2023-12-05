OL Groupe: Laurent Prud'homme appointed Managing Director

OL Groupe has announced that Laurent Prud'homme has taken up the position of Managing Director, following his appointment by Chairman John Textor.



"I would like to thank John Textor for his confidence in me and for allowing me to return today to serve my club. We are all looking forward to the challenges ahead and I look forward to contributing to the success and growth of Olympique Lyonnais', commented Laurent Prud'homme.



