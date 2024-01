OL Groupe: Tino Kadewere on loan to FC Nantes

Olympique Lyonnais has announced the loan of Tino Kadewere to FC Nantes until June 30, 2024. This loan comes with an option to purchase, enabling OL to benefit from a 25% profit-share in the event of a future transfer.



Having arrived at the club in July 2020 from Le Havre, the 26-year-old Zimbabwean international striker has made 64 appearances for OL, scoring 11 goals.



Tino Kadewere remains under contract with the club until June 30, 2025.



