OL Groupe: recruits U-21 international Malick Fofana
The transfer price is 17ME, plus a maximum 5ME bonus and a 20% profit-share on any capital gains.
Having made 64 appearances for La Gantoise (5 goals, 10 assists), Malick Fofana is now considered a future talent for the Belgian national team, with whom he has played in all youth categories, including the Espoirs, where he has already been called up 5 times since last September.
