OL Groupe: refinancing of 385 ME of debt completed

OL Groupe announces the finalization of the refinancing of the majority of its debt and that of its subsidiary Olympique Lyonnais SASU for a total amount of €385 million.



The implementation of this global refinancing has already enabled OL Groupe and its subsidiary Olympique Lyonnais SASU to repay the outstanding long-term stadium debt, its RCF (Revolving Credit Facility) line and the PGE loans contracted during the Covid years.



This refinancing also enables the repayment of other subordinated long-term debt, including debt taken out with private parties.



This global refinancing is structured around two new distinct financings for Olympique Lyonnais SASU.



The first is a capital raising for a total principal amount of €320 million amortized over twenty years.



The second is an additional capital raising of €65 million with a five-year maturity (2028) from "internationally renowned foreign banks in the form of a variable-rate term loan for a total principal amount of €32.5 million repayable at maturity, and a variable-rate revolving loan for a total principal amount of €32.5 million".





