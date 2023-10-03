CO-OPTATION OF NEW DIRECTORS

Lyon, October 3, 2023.

The Board of Directors, during its meeting held on 6 September, acknowledged the resignations of Annie Famose, Héloïse Deliquiet, Sidonie Mérieux, Pauline Boyer-Martin and Annie Bouvier, as well as Durcesio Mello, and the Board of Directors held on 28 September 2023, has also acknowledged the resignations of Ron Friedman and Alexander Bafer.

These resignations occur in the context of a recomposition of the Board of Directors and reduction of the total number of its members following the tender offer initiated by Eagle Football Holding Bidco Limited and closed on 2 August 2023.

The Company would like to thank these directors for their involvement and work, some of them during several years, for the benefit of the Olympique Lyonnais group.

As mentioned in the press release dated 7 September 2023, the Board of Directors co-opted Michele Kang on 6 September 2023. The Board of Directors continued the co-optations during its meeting held on 28 September 2023 through the co-optation of Bethel Gottlieb and Deborah Andrews, independent directors, to replace Héloïse Deliquiet and Pauline Boyer-Martin respectively, for the remainder of their predecessor's term of office (i.e. until the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending 30 June 2028 and 30 June 2026 respectively). These co-optations will be submitted to shareholders for ratification at the next General Meeting.

The other resigning directors have not been replaced.

As a result, the Board of Directors acknowledged during its meeting held on 3 October 2023 that it comprises 12 directors, including:

• 5 women, representing 42% of the directors; and

• 5 independent directors, representing 42% of the directors[1].

The Board has ensured that such composition provides it with all the skills it needs to operate properly and to carry out its mission of defining the strategy of OL Groupe and overseeing its implementation.

About Bethel Gottlieb

Ms. Gottlieb is an active investor, director and advisor, focused on both corporate and philanthropic activities. Her professional career included senior merchandising management positions, for firms such as May Department Stores and Federated Department Stores. Subsequent to her career in merchandising, she became a principal investor through Wyndcrest Holdings, a private holding company responsible for several notable technology-related investments in entertainment, telecommunications and the Internet.

About Deborah Andrews

Ms. Andrews brings over 20 years of technology solution and sales experience in the fields of Health Care and Digital Innovation. Her professional journey has encompassed organizations such as Time Warner, Experian Marketing Services, Pitney Bowes, and Precisely, before joining Smart Communications in December 2021 where she leads the Smart IQ and Health Care sales teams. Deborah has played a pivotal role notably in the adoption and integration of digital communication software technologies.









[1] The Board of Directors considers that the following directors meet the independence criteria set out in the AFEP-MEDEF Code and the Company's Board internal rules: Nathalie Dechy, Camille Lagache, Bethel Gottlieb, Deborah Andrews and Shahrad Tehranchi.

